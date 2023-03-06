Triple Take: Quarterbacks

Matt's Take …

Quarterbacks are going to go high in the draft. That is nothing new. But is it a great quarterback class? I really have my doubts. While there is a lot of ability with the top quarterback prospects this year, there are also just so many questions and concerns with these guys. Still, don't be surprised at all when there are four quarterbacks off the board when the Steelers are set to pick at 17.

#5 - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (6-3, 217 lbs.) - Hooker is old and injured. He is also very good and is coming off an excellent final season at Tennessee. Hooker has a great head for the game and has gotten better every year. He is a fantastic downfield thrower as well as being a very dangerous running threat. He isn't much of an improvisational thrower however and basically stays with the script. Hooker's November ACL tear could really slow his development and Hooker might need a true redshirt year in the NFL. Hooker turned 25 years old in January.

#4 - Will Levis, Kentucky (6-4, 229 lbs.) - Levis is very polarizing. He had little around him at Kentucky this year, played against a very difficult set of opponents, and played the majority of the season with injuries. Levis often tried to put his team on his back, and it often didn't go well. There is a lot of great, as well as questionable, tape from Levis this past season. But his talents can't be denied. He is probably the most prototypical quarterback prospect in this draft for today's NFL. Levis has rare arm strength but has also developed bad habits with his footwork.

#3 - Anthony Richardson, Florida (6-4, 244 lbs.) - Anyone can see Richardson's massive talents and what he brings to the table. But Richardson is an extremely raw passer that misses far too many open receivers. Will that ever improve for him? Possibly and we have seen cases such as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts do that at the NFL level. But like those two, and maybe even more so, Richardson brings immediate playmaking ability because of his immense running skills to pair with his great frame and arm strength. There is so much here to work with, but patience will be needed.

#2 - CJ Stroud, Ohio State (6-3, 214 lbs) - Stroud is a plus prospect in basically every quarterback category and his pure accuracy is probably the best in this class, but we also can't forget that he was consistently protected by NFL linemen and no one has thrown to better wide receivers than Stroud. He didn't use his feet as much as many would like and didn't handle pressure all that well. Still, he throws a beautiful ball with touch and on time. Stroud's accuracy is impeccable.