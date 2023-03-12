Triple Take: Defensive tackles

Dale's Take …

Run stuffers. Massive people movers who are capable of getting to the quarterback. Explosive athletes who are something in between. This draft has all shapes and sizes when it comes to defensive tackles.

Want a classic nose tackle-type? They're available. Looking for a bigger-bodied guy capable of being disruptive up front. There are those, as well.

The interesting thing are the smaller guys. This draft has several 280-pounders who could be used at defensive end or tackle. They're just athletes who can get after the passer.

#5 - Keanu Benton, Wisconsin (6-4, 309 lbs.) - A classic plugger in the middle. But this plugger also has some movement to him. A four-year starter at Wisconsin, Benton got better and better. Last season, he had a career-high six sacks, showing he can power his way to the quarterback. The question teams will have with players such as Benton is how high do you take them. He played just over 400 snaps in each of the past two college seasons because he isn't a premium pass rusher. He can rush the passer, but most teams will have at least two guys who are better at it. Still, he's a good football player.

#4 - Calijah Kancey, Pitt (6-1, 281 lbs.) - If not for the performance of Adetomiwa Adebawore at the NFL Scouting Combine, Kancey would have been the talk of the town. He came in a little taller than advertised and then ran a 4.67-second 40, which was just a tick faster than former Pitt star Aaron Donald. Kancey had 17 sacks the past two seasons at Pitt. He can get to the quarterback. His first step is devastating and his hands are just as quick to get into linemen.

#3 - Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (6-2, 282 lbs.) - Adebawore (pronounced add-E-BAR-eh) was the most impressive athlete regardless of position at the Combine. This followed a very good performance at the Senior Bowl where he opened eyes. He played mostly outside the tackles on the edge at Northwestern, but did see some time inside. And his lack of length at the NFL level might make him more effective there as a player who can shoot the gap. He ran a ridiculous 4.49-second 40 at the Combine with a 1.61-second 10-yard split and posted a 37.5-inch vertical jump. He had 11 sacks the past two seasons at Northwestern. Adebawore won't be a fit for everyone, but his athletic testing is off the charts.

#2 - Bryan Bresee, Clemson (6-5 ½, 298 lbs.) - Needed to have a solid Combine after dealing with some injuries and personal issues in college, and he did that. Bresee was the top recruit in the country coming out of high school and made an impact at Clemson as a true freshman. But he's had a torn ACL, needed shoulder surgery and then dealt with the death of his younger sister last September from cancer. He's seen a lot for a player who just turned 21. Really knows how to run games up front that maybe don't have him making plays, but frees up teammates to do so. His 4.86-second 40 and 1.71-second 10-yard split are great for such a big man.