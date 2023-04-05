Triple Take: Second look at the offensive tackles

I bumped Anton Harrison of Oklahoma out of my top 5, but he's still an interesting prospect. At 6-4, 318 pounds, he ran a 4.98-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's not the people mover that some of the others are ahead of him. … Pitt's Carter Warren has a 7-foot wingspan despite being 6-5 ½, 311 pounds thanks to his arm length, which was greater than 35 inches. He could be a nice mid-round developmental prospect. … Some players who played tackle in college could be bumped inside at the NFL level due to less than ideal length. That's why Northwestern's Peter Skoronski and North Dakota State's Cody Mauch aren't in my top 5 here. But another smaller offensive tackle, North Carolina's Asim Richards might have the arm length to stick at offensive tackle. A three-year starter for the Tar Heels, he has 34-inch arms and has heavy hands on his punch. … Blake Freeland of BYU is really athletic for a 6-8, 302-pound player. He ran a 4.98-second 40 at the Combine, posting a 37-inch vertical jump and 10-foot broad jump. The vertical jump was a Combine record for an offensive lineman. He was a tight end in high school, where he also set and still holds the Utah state record for the javelin, but started as a true freshman at right tackle for BYU and was a four-year starter for the Cougars. He'll need to continue to get stronger, but he's played both sides and his athleticism is intriguing.