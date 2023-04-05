Triple Take: Second look at the offensive tackles

The "Triple Take" team takes a deeper dive into the offensive tackles in their second look at the position. In this installment of this draft prospect preview by position, the Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on the top prospects. If you want to hear the audio version of "The Triple Take" click here.
The opinions of these Steelers Radio Network personalities do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.
Dale's Take ...
First Draft
5 - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (6-5, 318 lbs.)
4 - Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (6-4, 315 lbs.)
3 - Darnell Wright, Tennessee (6-5, 333 lbs.)
2 - Broderick Jones, Georgia (6-5, 311 lbs.)
1 - Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 313 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 - Dawand Jones, Ohio State (6-8, 374 lbs.)
4 - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (6-5, 318 lbs.)
3 - Darnell Wright, Tennessee (6-5, 333 lbs.)
2 - Broderick Jones, Georgia (6-5, 311 lbs.)
1 - Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 313 lbs.)
Analysis - No change for me in the top three guys, but I've bumped Ohio State's Dawand Jones up into my top 5 and moved Matthew Bergeron from Syracuse up a spot, as well. Jones is just a massie human being who, if he continues to refine his technique, could be a nice addition to any team.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
I bumped Anton Harrison of Oklahoma out of my top 5, but he's still an interesting prospect. At 6-4, 318 pounds, he ran a 4.98-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's not the people mover that some of the others are ahead of him. … Pitt's Carter Warren has a 7-foot wingspan despite being 6-5 ½, 311 pounds thanks to his arm length, which was greater than 35 inches. He could be a nice mid-round developmental prospect. … Some players who played tackle in college could be bumped inside at the NFL level due to less than ideal length. That's why Northwestern's Peter Skoronski and North Dakota State's Cody Mauch aren't in my top 5 here. But another smaller offensive tackle, North Carolina's Asim Richards might have the arm length to stick at offensive tackle. A three-year starter for the Tar Heels, he has 34-inch arms and has heavy hands on his punch. … Blake Freeland of BYU is really athletic for a 6-8, 302-pound player. He ran a 4.98-second 40 at the Combine, posting a 37-inch vertical jump and 10-foot broad jump. The vertical jump was a Combine record for an offensive lineman. He was a tight end in high school, where he also set and still holds the Utah state record for the javelin, but started as a true freshman at right tackle for BYU and was a four-year starter for the Cougars. He'll need to continue to get stronger, but he's played both sides and his athleticism is intriguing.
Mike's Take ...
First Draft
5 - Dawand Jones, Ohio State (6-8, 374 lbs.)
4 - Darnell Wright, Tennessee (6-5, 342 lbs.)
3 - Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (6-4, 313 lbs.)
2 - Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 313 lbs. )
1 - Broderick Jones, Georgia (6-5, 311 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 - Dawand Jones, Ohio State (6-8, 374 lbs.)
4 - Darnell Wright, Tennessee (6-5, 342 lbs.)
3 - Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (6-4, 313 lbs.)
2 - Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 313 lbs. )
1 - Broderick Jones, Georgia (6-5, 311 lbs.)
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
Oklahoma's Anton Harrison is a "polarizing" player, in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's estimation. Harrison is viewed by some as first-round worthy and by others as a third-round selection … Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron has been generating second-round consideration. Jeremiah thinks Bergeron is a "plug-and-play starter" who performed well enough at the Senior Bowl, particularly in space, to eliminate any speculation that Bergeron might be better suited inside at guard … Maryland's Jaelyn Duncan is an athletic big man who made 38 career starts at left tackle for the Terrapins … Alabama's Tyler Steen, a transfer from Vanderbilt, was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2022. His father is a retired Marine and Steen's grandfather was a Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor winner … North Carolina's Asim Richards projects as a fourth-round pick in Jeremiah's estimation. Richards started 38 games in his UNC career … Earl Bostic Jr. of Kansas is a former tight end with size and length … Joey Fisher of Shepherd wasn't invited to Indy but he put himself on the map at Shepherd's Pro Day with 40 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press. He also clocked a 4.9 40 at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy thinks Fisher put himself in the conversion in the fourth, fifth or sixth round … John Ojukwu of Boise State has plenty of experience at left and right tackle after starting 51 of 56 career games played.
Matt's Take ...
First Draft
5 – Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (6-4, 315 lbs.)
4 – Dawand Jones, Ohio State (6-8, 374 lbs.)
3 – Darnell Wright, Tennessee (6-5, 333 lbs.)
2 – Broderick Jones, Georgia (6-5, 311 lbs.)
1 – Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 313 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 – Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (6-4, 315 lbs.)
4 – Dawand Jones, Ohio State (6-8, 374 lbs.)
3 – Darnell Wright, Tennessee (6-5, 333 lbs.)
2 – Broderick Jones, Georgia (6-5, 311 lbs.)
1 – Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 313 lbs.)
Analysis: The order remains the same from the first go round, but I am higher on both Jones and Wright now than when the first list was compiled and expect both players to become high-level starters at the next level. The question with Wright is if he is a right tackle only or could he also flip to the left side.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
BYU's Blake Freeland is a very easy mover for someone that is 6-8 and 302 pounds. He put on a show at the Combine with every one of his testing numbers. Just based off the numbers, Freeland is probably the most athletic tackle in this class. ... Right behind Freeland from an athletic testing perspective is Northern Michigan's Jake Witt, someone that isn't getting nearly enough attention right now. Witt is over 6-7 at 302 pounds and his testing in every category other than the bench press were elite-not just "Very good", but elite. ... Another guy that people aren't talking about that should be on your radar: McClendon Curtis from Chattanooga. For some reason, Chattanooga started Curtis' college career off at guard even though he is 6-6, 324 pounds with 35-inch arms. But he did move to left tackle for his final two seasons in college and just dominated the competition. Maybe he moves back to guard at the next level, but Curtis is intriguing, nonetheless.