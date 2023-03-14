Triple Take: Edge rushers

Matt's Take ...

There is star power and depth in this edge class.

This position group might be the freakiest from an athletic perspective of any in the draft. There are players with immense upside in this group of edge defenders, many of which with rare length and athletic measurables.

Don't be surprised if several players from this group emerge as stars at the next level in the next few years.

#5 - Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (6-4, 239 lbs.) - McDonald only did the jumps at the Combine, but those scores were excellent and overall, he projects as an elite athlete. McDonald didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school and got to Iowa State as a very lean and undersized recruit. But he was too disruptive for the Cyclones to keep him off the field and while McDonald still has a narrow lean frame, his progress as a player over a short stretch of time is extremely impressive. McDonald has very quick feet, an excellent get off, and plays with great bend and flexibility. He isn't overly powerful, but gets away with it because of his effort, violent take-on abilities, and great balance and leverage. And McDonald should continue to get stronger. He is a pure edge rusher that fits best in a 3-4 front and a very enticing one at that.

#4 - Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6-5, 272) - Van Ness is a bully. While he is extremely athletic and his testing numbers are excellent, on tape, he mostly wins with brute force and running right through his opponent. While that is a great start for the NFL, he absolutely will need to refine the technical aspects of his game. But what about once that does happen? Van Ness has long arms, huge hands, and a big powerful body for an edge defender and already shows the capability to line up over guards and centers. Van Ness looks as though he could add more weight and if he learns the finer points of the position, he could really hit big in the league. In the meantime, Van Ness' bull in a China shop routine should provide plenty of value.

#3 – Myles Murphy, Clemson (6-5, 268 lbs.) - Although Murphy only did the bench press at the Combine, he has a very similar profile to last year's first overall pick, Travon Walker. He is a power end that can line up and down the line of scrimmage. Walker is long and powerful and displays a good motor snap after snap. He eats up a lot of ground with his long strides and is quick to close. Murphy is still somewhat of a work in progress with his pass-rush plan and moves. But Murphy has more than enough from a traits perspective to contribute quite a bit right away as he further learns his craft.

#2 - Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (6-6, 271 lbs.) - Wilson didn't test at the Combine (other than the bench press) but projects as an exceptional athlete with bend, explosion, speed and change of direction skills that are just uncommon for someone with Wilson's height and weight. But Wilson's most impressive attribute is probably his rare length. His arms measured 35 5/8", making it very difficult for blockers to get their hands on Wilson before he initiates contact. A foot injury ended Wilson's final college season prematurely, but his production in 2022 was excellent and the best is yet to come with this young man.