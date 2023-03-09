Triple Take: Offensive tackles

Mike's Take …

The best tackles get drafted, sooner rather than later.

Two were Top 10 picks in 2022 (Evan Neal, Giants, seventh; and Charles Cross, Seahawks, ninth).

Two were grabbed in the Top 15 in 2021 (Penei Sewell, Lions, seventh; and Rashawn Slater, Chargers, 13th).

And four went off the board in the first 13 selections in 2020 (Andrew Thomas, Giants, fourth; Jedrick Wills Jr., Browns, 10th; Mekhi Becton, Jets, 11th; and Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, 13th).

Quarterbacks and edge rushers may be more hyped and wide receivers may be spectacular, but offensive tackles that can play are a precious commodity and they're drafted as such.

#5 - Dawand Jones, Ohio State (6-8, 374 lbs.) - You don't walk with Dawand Jones, you walk among him. At 374 pounds he was the heaviest player at the NFL Scouting Combine. And he can move. "When you watch him in the run game it's just an avalanche," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah insisted. The power rush won't work against Jones. And he's athletic enough to be an avid pick-up basketball participant. Why wouldn't he be? His 87 7/8-inch wingspan is reportedly the second-longest ever registered at the Combine. You can get around Jones, but you have to take a cab.

#4 - Darnell Wright, Tennessee (6-5, 333 lbs.) - Wright moved from left tackle to right tackle for the 2022 season, where he blocked Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., among others (another potential plug-and-play guy from the SEC; who saw that coming?). Wright was first-team All-ACC this season and continued to impress at the Senior Bowl (he was voted the American Team's Offensive Line Player of the Week by National Team defensive linemen and linebackers) and at the Combine.

#3 - Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (6-4, 313 lbs.) - He would top this list if not for his 32 1/4-inch arm length, which is considered less than ideal for an offensive tackle (Jones checked in at 36-3/8" by comparison). Skoronski may be ticketed for guard in the NFL but either way, he can play. There's nothing else not to love about Skoronski, including bloodlines that trace back to a grandfather who was a captain for the Packers under Vince Lombardi.

#2 - Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 313 lbs.) - Johnson looks and plays the part, and he'll be as ready as possible when he gets to the NFL thanks to the Cincinnati native's relationship with former Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson, a pairing that dates back to Johnson's sophomore year in high school. He has the tools, the talent and the technical understanding of how to use his hands and his feet. And as a journalism major, you just know he's smarter than the average bear.