Triple Take: Wide receivers

Matt's Take …

Unlike in recent years, this wide receiver class won't blow you away. There isn't a prospect of Ja'Marr Chase's caliber at the top and while several wide outs surely will go in the first round, how many truly deserve first round grades?

Also, the depth of this class-something that has routinely been very strong-is just average. But this is a position very much in need right now in the NFL and we will see plenty of wide recievers drafted, even in the early rounds.

#5 - Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (6-0, 176 lbs.) - While he "Only" ran a 4.40/40 in Indianapolis, Hyatt can fly. Speed is his game, and he threatens a defense downfield like few others. His presence backs defenders off the line of scrimmage, opening room for other pass catchers as well as for the run game. He is very slender and isn't overly physical. Tennessee ran somewhat of a quirky offense with Hyatt usually running deep routes out of the slot or getting the ball quickly off the line of scrimmage. His ability to beat man coverage will be critical at the next level, but if you need a burner, Hyatt is the guy.

#4 - Zay Flowers, Boston College (5-9, 182 lbs.) - Everyone in the stadium knew that the ball was going to Flowers time and time again, but very few defenses could slow him down. His quickness is exceptional, and Flowers plays the game at a different speed that most receivers. As is the case with many wide receivers in this class, size is an issue for Flowers, but he is aggressive at the catch point and shows very good ball skills. He can attack all levels of the field from either the perimeter or aligned in the slot.

#3 - Jordan Addison, USC (5-11, 173 lbs.) - Addison is small and slender. For his size, Addison's testing numbers at the Combine were rather pedestrian. And his production at USC was lesser than it was at Pitt, where he won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 as the best wide receiver in the nation. But Addison is both smooth and explosive and is a very good route runner in the short, intermediate, and deep portions of the field. He has very natural hands and doesn't look slow on tape. Addison is very good coming out of his breaks and lines up on the outside or in the slot with equal effectiveness.

#2 - Quentin Johnston, TCU (6-3, 208 lbs.) - Johnston isn't an instant accelerator and drops have been a big issue for him. That being said, there are very few big powerful wide receivers in this class and Johnston's size and physicality give him the nod over just about everyone else on this list. His long speed is excellent, and he runs away from defenders when hit in stride. This is a player that has racked up a lot of explosive plays on deep balls as well as after the catch. If he can clean up his drops, Johnston could be a number one receiver in the NFL.