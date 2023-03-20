Triple Take: Second look at the quarterbacks

ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING

Malik Cunningham of Louisville accounted for a school-record 120 touchdowns by rushing for 50 and throwing for 70 (Lamar Jackson had 119 at Louisville). NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks Cunningham is a candidate to make a practice squad initially, "and if you get the passing game to get anywhere near where he is as a runner you might really have something." … Aidan O'Connell of Purdue threw for 50 TDs the past two seasons, trailing only Stroud (85) among Big Ten QBs. O'Connell completed a school-record 66.7 percent of his career passes (826-for-1,239). Drew Brees, Bob Griese, Jim Everett, Mike Phipps, Gary Danielson and Len Dawson also played quarterback for the Boilermakers, among others. … Jake Haener of Fresno State was the MVP of the Senior Bowl, where he drew comparisons to Brock Purdy. … Stetson Bennett of Georgia won back-to-back national championships for the Bulldogs and was the Offensive MVP in both National Championship games. NFL Network analyst Charles Davis maintained Bennett has "more athleticism than we're giving him credit for." … Tyson Bagent of Shepherd threw 159 career touchdown passes, an NCAA record for any division. He'd be the sixth Division II quarterback drafted if it comes to that (and first since Keith Null of West Texas A&M was taken on the sixth round by the Rams in 2009). … Max Duggan of TCU won the Davey O'Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up. His competitiveness and aggressiveness stand out, particularly when he's on the run. When he's throwing he likes to throw for a home run. "He likes to try and eat the sandwich in one bite." Jeremiah noted. … Stanford's Tanner McKee played in a pro-style offense at Stanford and threw for a career-high 2,947 yards last season. He spent almost two years on a Mormon mission between high school and Stanford and initially had offers from Texas and Alabama.