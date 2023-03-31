Triple Take: Second look at the wide receivers

ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING

North Carolina's Josh Downs had 11 receiving TDs in 2022 and has caught 195 passes for 2,364 yards and 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons … Rashee Rice of SMU broke Emmanuel Sanders' program record by producing 1,355 receiving yards for the Mustangs in 2022. Rice led FBS receivers with an average of 112.9 receiving yards per game … Stanford's Michael Wilson has only played in 14 games over the last three seasons but he's been productive when he's played, as evidenced by his six-catch, 176-yard, two-touchdown game at Washington in 2022. He's also a good special teams player … Purdue's Charlie Jones had an FBS-leading 122 catches in 2022 … Nathaniel "Tank" Dell of Houston specialized in big plays on the way to 1,398 receiving yards and 17 receiving TDs in 2022. Dell had 29 touchdown catches over the last two campaigns … Michigan State's Jayden Reed is a contested catch specialist who returned two punts for touchdowns for the Spartans in 2021 and three in a collegiate career that included a season at Western Michigan. Reed had a habit of playing his best in the biggest games at MSU … TCU's Derius Davis was clocked at 23.47 m.p.h. against SMU, the fastest any player, college or pro, managed to run in 2022. His 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine was the second-fastest among wide receivers. Davis was the Big XII Special Teams Player of the Year last season and has six career return TDs (five on punts, one on a kickoff) … Princeton's Andrei Iosivas is a three-time Ivy League Heptathlon champion. His 6.71 60-meter dash in 2022 is the fastest in NCAA Indoor Championships meet history. He can go up and get it … BYU's Puka Nacua was the only player in FBS with five rushing and five receiving touchdowns in 2022. He had 625 yards receiving and 209 rushing on 73 touches in nine games for the Cougars … Malik Heath of Mississippi has size (6-foot-23/8, 213 pounds) and can go up for and come down with jump balls. He caught 60 passes for 971 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 for the Rebels after transferring from Mississippi State.