Triple Take: A second look at the off-ball linebackers

Analysis: Smith is a different animal in that he is an explosive edge defender that would be a bit of a projection off the ball, although his football intelligence and extreme athletic ability indicate that he could do both. After Smith, Sanders, Campbell, and Simpson really could have fallen on this list in any order in the two through four spots. Sanders has edge pass-rush already in his repertoire going back to his time at Alabama. Campbell is the big throwback type in the middle of a defense. And Simpson is the extreme athlete that is still learning the position. Pick your flavor.

It seems short-sighted to not mention new Steeler Nate Herbig's brother, Nick. Nick Herbig was extremely productive for the Wisconsin Badgers, usually as an edge defender. But he lacks the ideal size and length for the edge in the NFL. That isn't to imply that he can't do it, but a move to linebacker could be in play for Herbig, who has shown to be very capable dropping into coverage. Maybe he too can do a little of both at the next level. ... Two players that were not invited to the Combine, Michigan State's Ben VanSumeren and Utah's Mohamoud Diabate, made big splashes at their pro days. At 6-2 and 231 pounds, VanSumeren ran a 4.45, did 29 reps on the bench, with a 42.5-inch vertical and 10-11 broad. VanSumeren also ran the 3 cone in 7.1 seconds and the shuttle in 4.46. These are all exceptional numbers, but especially his jumps. As for Diabate, he was an inch taller and six pounds lighter than VanSumeren and ran his 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds. His 11-0 broad jump was even better than VanSumeren's, as was his 6.96 three cone and 4.25 shuttle. ... At the Combine, when factoring in the size of the prospects, it was Campbell and Simpson that stood well above all off the ball linebackers in attendance. Only one linebacker had a better 40-yard dash time than Simpson. Just two linebackers outjumped Campbell in the vertical and only one outjumped him in the broad. More impressive though, Campbell's three cone drill and shuttle were the best of all linebackers in attendance.