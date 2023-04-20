Triple Take: A second look at the off-ball linebackers

The "Triple Take" team takes a deeper dive into the off-ball linebackers in their second look at the position. In this installment of this draft prospect preview by position, the Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on the top prospects. If you want to hear the audio version of "The Triple Take" click here.
The opinions of these Steelers Radio Network personalities do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.
Stay up-to-date with Steelers draft news by downloading the Steelers Official Mobile App (Apple Store | Google Play) and enabling the "Draft" push notification category (More --> Settings --> Notifications).
Dale's Take …
First Draft
5 - Yasir Abdullah, Louisville (6-1, 237 lbs.)
4 - Daiyan Henley, Washington State (6-1, 225 lbs.)
3 - Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-5, 249 lbs.)
2 - Trenton Simpson, Clemson (6-2, 235 lbs.)
1 - Drew Sanders, Arkansas (6-4, 235 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6-2, 240 lbs.)
4 - Daiyan Henley, Washington State (6-1, 225 lbs.)
3 - Trenton Simpson, Clemson (6-2, 235 lbs.)
2 - Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-5, 249 lbs.)
1 - Drew Sanders, Arkansas (6-4, 235 lbs.)
Analysis: Overall, this isn't a real deep position. But Sanders and Campbell should be plug-and-play starters. Simpson, however, might take some time unless he's put in a system that allows him to simply go get the ball. Herbig played outside in Wisconsin's 3-4, but the brother of Steelers guard Nate Herbig has great instincts and could bump inside.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Alabama's Henry To'o To'o is undersized, but he was an active part of the Crimson Tide defense, recording 205 tackles and 6.5 sacks the past two seasons. … Aubrey Miller of Jackson State had a good week at the Senior Bowl, but wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. He measured in at 6-2, 229 pounds and has a nastiness to his game. … Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati is lacking in size at 5-10 ½, 231 pounds, but he had 262 tackles, including 34.5 for a loss the past two seasons. The former Miami (Ohio) star also had nine sacks last season for the Bearcats after transferring. … Dorian Williams of Tulane ran a 4.49-second 40 at the Combine at 6-1, 228 pounds. He had 132 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions in 2022, while also defending seven passes and forcing two fumbles.
Mike's Take ...
First Draft ...
5 - Noah Sewell, Oregon (6-11/2, 246 lbs.)
4 - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama (6-1, 227 lbs.)
3 - Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-45/8, 249 lbs.)
2 - Trenton Simpson, Clemson (6-23/8, 235 lbs.)
1 - Drew Sanders, Arkansas (6-43/8, 235)
After Further Review
5 - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama (6-1, 227 lbs.)
4 - Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-45/8, 249 lbs.)
3 - Nolan Smith, Georgia (6-2, 238 lbs.)
2 - Trenton Simpson, Clemson (6-23/8, 235 lbs.)
1 - Drew Sanders, Arkansas (6-43/8, 235)
Analysis: Smith is considered an edge by many, but there's a theory working its way around draft room backchannels that he'd be better suited to play off the ball in the NFL. I'm buying the theory, hence the status change from edge rusher No. 4 in the first look at that position to No. 3 at linebacker in the second glance at this position.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
TCU's Dee Winters had a monster game in the Horned Frogs' upset of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl in the national semifinals (seven tackles, three tackles for a loss, a pass defensed and a 19-yard pick-six). Winters also distinguished himself at the Senior Bowl after earning First-team All-Big XII honors in 2022. Among his many attributes is a knack for off-the-ball blitzing … Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. is a transfer from Miami, Ohio who can also rush off the edge. He was the fastest linebacker at the Senior Bowl according to the GPS numbers registered (20.58 mph) and showed up repeatedly in practices as well as the game … Daiyan Henley of Washington State excelled in coverage and in containing mobile, running quarterbacks during Senior Bowl practices. Henley, a transfer from Nevada, is also an outstanding gunner on special teams. His draft value may have risen from Day 3 to Day 2 this offseason … Auburn's Owen Pappoe had what NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah considered "as good a hit as you'll see this year," a de-cleating of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in September. Pappoe clocked an official 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis … Wisconsin's Nick Herbig has experience on the edge and worked out with the linebackers in Indy. Herbig's brother Nate played offensive line for the Eagles and Jets before signing with the Steelers this offseason … Jackson State's Aubrey Miller Jr. was the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Jeremiah thinks Miller plays bigger than his listed weight of 229 pounds … DeMarvion Overshown of Texas is a former safety who is "outstanding," according to Jeremiah, at spying quarterbacks … Duke's Shaka Heyward is a cousin of current Steelers Cam and Connor Heyward. "The bloodlines come through, don't they?' NFL Network analyst Charles Davis observed while watching Heyward perform in Indianapolis. "Pretty smooth" … Michigan State's Ben VanSumeren put on an attention-getting display of athleticism at the Spartans' Pro Day. He reportedly ran a 4.4 40, had a vertical leap of 42.5 inches, managed 10-11 on the broad jump and put up 29 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. VanSumeren, a Michigan transfer, wasn't invited to the Combine.
Matt's Take ...
First Draft
5 – Daiyan Henley, Washington State (6-1, 225 lbs.)
4 – Trenton Simpson, Clemson (6-2, 235 lbs.)
3 – Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-5, 249 lbs.)
2 – Drew Sanders, Arkansas (6-4, 235 lbs.)
1 – Nolan Smith, Georgia (6-2, 238 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 – Daiyan Henley, Washington State (6-1, 225 lbs.)
4 – Trenton Simpson, Clemson (6-2, 235 lbs.)
3 – Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-5, 249 lbs.)
2 – Drew Sanders, Arkansas (6-4, 235 lbs.)
1 – Nolan Smith, Georgia (6-2, 238 lbs.)
Analysis: Smith is a different animal in that he is an explosive edge defender that would be a bit of a projection off the ball, although his football intelligence and extreme athletic ability indicate that he could do both. After Smith, Sanders, Campbell, and Simpson really could have fallen on this list in any order in the two through four spots. Sanders has edge pass-rush already in his repertoire going back to his time at Alabama. Campbell is the big throwback type in the middle of a defense. And Simpson is the extreme athlete that is still learning the position. Pick your flavor.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
It seems short-sighted to not mention new Steeler Nate Herbig's brother, Nick. Nick Herbig was extremely productive for the Wisconsin Badgers, usually as an edge defender. But he lacks the ideal size and length for the edge in the NFL. That isn't to imply that he can't do it, but a move to linebacker could be in play for Herbig, who has shown to be very capable dropping into coverage. Maybe he too can do a little of both at the next level. ... Two players that were not invited to the Combine, Michigan State's Ben VanSumeren and Utah's Mohamoud Diabate, made big splashes at their pro days. At 6-2 and 231 pounds, VanSumeren ran a 4.45, did 29 reps on the bench, with a 42.5-inch vertical and 10-11 broad. VanSumeren also ran the 3 cone in 7.1 seconds and the shuttle in 4.46. These are all exceptional numbers, but especially his jumps. As for Diabate, he was an inch taller and six pounds lighter than VanSumeren and ran his 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds. His 11-0 broad jump was even better than VanSumeren's, as was his 6.96 three cone and 4.25 shuttle. ... At the Combine, when factoring in the size of the prospects, it was Campbell and Simpson that stood well above all off the ball linebackers in attendance. Only one linebacker had a better 40-yard dash time than Simpson. Just two linebackers outjumped Campbell in the vertical and only one outjumped him in the broad. More impressive though, Campbell's three cone drill and shuttle were the best of all linebackers in attendance.