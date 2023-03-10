Triple Take: Interior offensive linemen

Matt's Take …

This is a strong interior offensive line class. There looks to be several future starting centers in this group and a wealth of guards as well.

As usual, there are several high-profile offensive tackles that project inside at the next level, but those players also could get a shot at staying at their original position during their rookie seasons.

#5 - Steve Avila, TCU (6-31/2, 332 lbs.) - If you are looking for a mauler in the middle, Avila is your guy. A guard by trade, he also has experience at center and is a three-year starter. Avila is a tough guy that abuses his opponent and likes to finish blocks. He has lighter feet than you might image for someone his size and can adjust to moving targets in the run and pass game. While he wasn't a great tester in Indianapolis, Avila has some snap in his hips and shows decent change of direction skills. But battling in tight quarters is what Avila does best.

#4 - Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (6-5, 302 lbs.) - Mauch came to North Dakota State as a tight end and you can see that type of athletic ability in his game. He was a left tackle in college and could possibly play that position in the NFL, but most likely, Mauch will bump inside to guard. He might actually be able to play any of the five offensive line positions at the next level. His arm length isn't ideal for tackle, but he does move well. Mauch brings attitude to the field that is infectious to his teammates.

#2 - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (6-5, 330 lbs.) - Torrence is a throwback old-school guard. He doesn't have position versatility, but projects as an immediate starter as a rookie. He is a big powerful human being that consistently mauls his opponent. He was a three-year starter at the University of Louisiana and then transferred to Florida, where he excelled last season. This is a wide-bodied guard that can engulf his opponent in the run and pass game and has a finisher's mentality. Torrence bends at the waist more than you would like and is somewhat heavy-legged, but teams that stress size and physicality will adore him.

#2 - John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (6-3 ½, 301 lbs.) - It is tough to poke holes in Schmitz's game. Schmitz spent six years at Minnesota and that experience shows on tape. He is just so solid, reliable, and consistent. Schmitz has a great head and feel for the game, is obviously smart, and well coached. He doesn't have great length and is a good, not great, athlete, but Schmitz is highly effective in both the run and pass game and was outstanding at the Senior Bowl. This is a player that projects as an immediate and long-time starter at the next level. Schmitz weighed in at the Combine at 301 pounds but looks much heavier and denser on tape.