Triple Take: A second look at the interior offensive linemen

Ohio State's Luke Wypler impressed at center against Georgia in the national semifinals. He demonstrated solid technique, the ability to give ground and then anchor in the passing game and the capability to get to the second level in the running game … Tennessee-Chattanooga's McClendon Curtis started at both guard positions and left tackle for the Moccasins. New England plucked guard Cole Strange out of Tennessee-Chattanooga on the first round (29th overall) in 2022 … Eastern Michigan's Sidy Sow won over NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah during the Combine. "I'm a fan, Jeremiah proclaimed … LSU's Anthony Bradford clocked an official 5.08 40-yard dash at 332 pounds in Indianapolis. Bradford also played a little offensive tackle at LSU … Jeremiah described Mississippi's Nick Broeker as a player who is "always attached, never gets beat clean." Broeker switched from offensive tackle to guard for the 2022 season and made 36 career starts for Ole Miss … Utah's Braeden Daniels projects as a guard in the NFL after starting a combined 43 games at left guard and both tackle positions for the Utes. The pedigree is significant to NFL Network analyst Charles Davis, who noted Daniels "comes from a program that breeds toughness." … Kentucky's Tashawn Manning has already overcome Leukemia and a year lost to chemotherapy treatments (daily for nine months, he reportedly lost 40 pounds). Manning, an Auburn transfer, can play guard or offensive tackle … Michigan's Olusegun Oluwatimi won the Rimington Trophy (best center) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and started 49 times in college. "I'm willing to say, if you go back in history and look at guys who have started over 40-plus games in the Big Ten, the offensive line, they all stick at the next level," Jeremiah noted … Notre Dame's Jarrett Patterson had to play guard last seasons but he was a center for the three seasons that preceded 2022. Patterson was a two-time captain at Notre Dame.