Triple Take: A second look at the interior offensive linemen

The "Triple Take" team takes a deeper dive into the interior offensive linemen in their second look at the position. In this installment of this draft prospect preview by position, the Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on the top prospects. If you want to hear the audio version of "The Triple Take" click here.
Dale's Take ...
First Draft
5 - Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (6-5, 302 lbs.)
4 - John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (6-3 ½, 301 lbs.)
3 - Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (6-6, 313 lbs.)
2 - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (6-5, 330 lbs.)
1 - Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (6-4, 313 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (6-5, 302 lbs.)
4 - John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (6-3 ½, 301 lbs.)
3 - Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (6-6, 313 lbs.)
2 - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (6-5, 330 lbs.)
1 - Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (6-4, 313 lbs.)
Analysis: No changes for me in my top 5 interior offensive linemen, though Torrence is the outlier here in that all of the other guys have some position flexibility in their backgrounds, while Torrence is strictly a guard. Skoronski and Mauch both were tackles in college, but will probably kick inside to guard – or even center – while Tippman and Schmitz both played center, but also could play guard.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
Steve Avila of TCU just missed making the cut here and would have if Skoronski and Mauch had stuck at offensive tackle. Avila is a mauler who has played guard, center and right tackle. He brings position flexibility, with full seasons under his belt as a starter at both center and guard. … Andrew Vorhees of USC would have likely been a Day 2 pick, but tore his ACL during drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. He still bench pressed despite the injury and posted 38 reps, the most of anyone this year. Talk about tough. … Luke Wypler of Ohio State is a center prospect with good movement skills. His 4.53-second short shuttle was third-best among offensive linemen at the Combine, with only Jon Gaines of UCLA (4.45) and John Ojukwo of Boise State (4.52) besting him. Ojukwo made 51 college starts at tackle, but might be better at guard in the NFL. … Tyler Steen of Alabama could be another player with position flexibility. He began his career as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt, but was moved to offensive tackle after transferring to Alabama. His 32-inch arms might force a move inside, but his father is a former Marine, while his grandfather received the Medal of Honor posthumously after jumping on a live grenade to save others in Viet Nam.
Mike's Take ...
First Draft
5 - Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (6-6, 313 lbs.)
4 - John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (6-31/2, 301 lbs.)
3 - Steve Avila, TCU (6-31/2, 332 lbs.)
2 - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (6-5, 330 lbs.)
1 - Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (6-5, 302 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 - John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (6-31/2, 301 lbs.)
4 - Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (6-6, 313 lbs.)
3 - Steve Avila, TCU (6-31/2, 332 lbs.)
2 - Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (6-5, 302 lbs.)
1 - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (6-5, 330 lbs.)
Analysis: Torrence isn't as versatile as Mauch but will likely be a better guard than Mauch will be a center, guard or tackle at the next level. And Tippmann gets the nod over Schmitz this time around because of his size and potential versatility.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
Ohio State's Luke Wypler impressed at center against Georgia in the national semifinals. He demonstrated solid technique, the ability to give ground and then anchor in the passing game and the capability to get to the second level in the running game … Tennessee-Chattanooga's McClendon Curtis started at both guard positions and left tackle for the Moccasins. New England plucked guard Cole Strange out of Tennessee-Chattanooga on the first round (29th overall) in 2022 … Eastern Michigan's Sidy Sow won over NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah during the Combine. "I'm a fan, Jeremiah proclaimed … LSU's Anthony Bradford clocked an official 5.08 40-yard dash at 332 pounds in Indianapolis. Bradford also played a little offensive tackle at LSU … Jeremiah described Mississippi's Nick Broeker as a player who is "always attached, never gets beat clean." Broeker switched from offensive tackle to guard for the 2022 season and made 36 career starts for Ole Miss … Utah's Braeden Daniels projects as a guard in the NFL after starting a combined 43 games at left guard and both tackle positions for the Utes. The pedigree is significant to NFL Network analyst Charles Davis, who noted Daniels "comes from a program that breeds toughness." … Kentucky's Tashawn Manning has already overcome Leukemia and a year lost to chemotherapy treatments (daily for nine months, he reportedly lost 40 pounds). Manning, an Auburn transfer, can play guard or offensive tackle … Michigan's Olusegun Oluwatimi won the Rimington Trophy (best center) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and started 49 times in college. "I'm willing to say, if you go back in history and look at guys who have started over 40-plus games in the Big Ten, the offensive line, they all stick at the next level," Jeremiah noted … Notre Dame's Jarrett Patterson had to play guard last seasons but he was a center for the three seasons that preceded 2022. Patterson was a two-time captain at Notre Dame.
Matt's Take ...
First Draft
5 – Steve Avila, TCU (6-3 1/2, 332 lbs.)
4 – Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (6-5, 302 lbs.)
3 – O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (6-5, 330 lbs.)
2 – John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (6-3 1/2, 301 lbs.)
1 – Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (6-4, 313 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 – Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (6-5, 302 lbs.)
4 – Joe Tippman, Wisconsin (6-6, 313 lbs.)
3 – O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (6-5, 330 lbs.)
2 – John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (6-3 1/2, 301 lbs.)
1 – Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (6-4, 313 lbs.)
Analysis: Avila did nothing to hurt his stock. In fact, he moved better than expected for a 332 guard at the Combine. Tippman, who didn't even work out, just needed to be on this list. He was someone that I hadn't studied enough the first time around. He has good strength, but great movement skills for someone with his size as well as position versatility.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
Few fans are aware of this, but a very telling athletic test for interior offensive linemen is the short shuttle. Those huge human beings must be more agile and change directions much more than most realize. The defensive tackles they face are more athletic and guards and centers are often asked to block moving linebackers on the second level of the defense. The hit rate on interior offensive linemen with very good shuttle numbers is very high. Of the interior linemen at the Combine that ran the shuttle, only three players recorded a time under 4.6 seconds and if we include Tyler Steen (4.59), a tackle at Alabama that might be moved to guard in the pros, that list goes up to just four. Running the shuttle in under 4.6 seconds for a big man is a terrific accomplishment. Other than Steen, the best in class in this regard were Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz (4.56) and Ohio State's Luke Wypler (4.53), but it was Jon Gaines of UCLA's 4.45 time that blew away the competition. To put that into perspective, Gaines posted a better time than three wide recievers.