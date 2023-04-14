Triple Take: A second look at the edge rushers

Auburn's Derick Hall worked out with the linebackers at the Combine, where his 34.5-inch arms were on display … Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State has great length (an 801/8th-inch wingspan) and had a combined 19.5 sacks the last two seasons. He opted to play in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, even though the game wasn't part of the college football playoff … Army's Andre Carter became the first First-Team Associated Press All-American from West Point in 31 years in 2021. He has length and athleticism but might need some time initially to bulk up a bit … Isaiah Land of Florida A&M was tried at off-the-ball linebacker at the Senior Bowl and did the outside linebacker conversions drills at the Combine. He rushed off the edge from a three-point stance well enough in college to win the Buck Buchanan Award (Defensive Player of the Year, FCS) in 2021, when he had 19 sacks … Michigan's Mike Morris played stand-up end for the Wolverines and took part in the conversion drills in Indy … Isaiah Foskey of Notre Dame projects as a Day 2 selection. He has four career blocked kicks to his credit … Georgia's Robert Beal Jr. had the third-fastest 40-time among edge rushers in Indy (4.48) and also participated in the conversion drills … Ohio State's Zach Harrison is another player with an impressive wingspan (85.5 inches), one who can get up the field and disrupt … Caleb Murphy of Ferris State had 25.5 sacks in 2022, an NCAA single-season record for any division. He went through the conversion drills at the Combine and had a sack in the East-West Shrine Bowl … Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez is considered a "Day Three sleeper," by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah coming out of the school that produced Maxx Crosby.