Triple Take: A second look at the edge rushers

The "Triple Take" team takes a deeper dive into the edge rushers in their second look at the position. In this installment of this draft prospect preview by position, the Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on the top prospects. If you want to hear the audio version of "The Triple Take" click here.
Dale's Take …
First Draft
After Further Review
5 - Nolan Smith, Georgia (6-2, 238 lbs.)
4 - Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6-5, 272)
3 – Myles Murphy, Clemson (6-5, 268 lbs.)
2 – Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (6-6, 271 lbs.)
1 - Will Anderson, Alabama (6-3 ½, 253 lbs.)
Analysis: No change here for me. Some were getting down on Murphy because he didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine and then Clemson's pro day because of a hamstring issue. But he ran a 4.51 40 at his own pro day, also posting a 7.20 three-cone drill and 4.35 short shuttle while weighing in at 271 pounds. All five players listed here should go in the first round.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
This is a deep and talented group. Consider that 11 players posted a 40-yard dash of less than 4.60 seconds at the Combine, led by Smith's 4.39 at 238 pounds. … That group also included Tennessee's Byron Young, who ran a 4.43 at 6-2, 250 pounds. He also posted a 38-inch vertical jump and 11-0 broad jump. Young had 23.5 tackles for a loss and 12 combined sacks in 23 games the past two seasons. … At 6-3, 255 pounds, Derek Hall of Auburn posted a 4.55-second 40-yard dash. He spends a lot of time behind the line of scrimmage, posting 15.5 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss in 25 games the past two seasons. … Nick Herbig of Wisconsin is the brother of new Steelers guard Nate Herbig. Nick Herbig (6-2, 240 pounds) played outside in the Badgers' 3-4 defense, but he's athletic enough in coverage that he could be considered an off-ball linebacker by some. He had 30 tackles for a loss and 20 sacks in 24 games the past two seasons. … At 6-5, 285 pounds, Keion White of Georgia Tech could be considered a defensive end by teams that run a 3-4. He's a good-sized, athletic big man. … Will McDonald of Iowa State just missed making the top five and probably would have if he had put together a better senior season. After recording 23 sacks in 2020 and 2021, McDonald saw his production slip to 5 sacks in 2022.
Mike's Take ...
First Draft
After Further Review
5 - Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6-5, 272 lbs.)
4 - Keion White, Georgia Tech (6-5, 285 lbs.)
3 - Myles Murphy, Clemson (6-5, 268 lbs.)
2 - Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (6-6, 271 lbs.)
1 - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (6-31/2, 252 lbs.
Analysis: Murphy enters the discussion at the position at No. 3 after running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and posting a 7.22-second three-cone drill at 6-foot-47/8 and 268 pounds at a private workout for scouts in early April at Clemson. Murphy hadn't run or drilled at Clemson's Pro Day or at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Georgia's Nolan Smith is a deletion from the top five when taking a second look at the position, but he'll be an addition when the top five off-the-ball linebackers are revisited.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
Auburn's Derick Hall worked out with the linebackers at the Combine, where his 34.5-inch arms were on display … Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State has great length (an 801/8th-inch wingspan) and had a combined 19.5 sacks the last two seasons. He opted to play in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, even though the game wasn't part of the college football playoff … Army's Andre Carter became the first First-Team Associated Press All-American from West Point in 31 years in 2021. He has length and athleticism but might need some time initially to bulk up a bit … Isaiah Land of Florida A&M was tried at off-the-ball linebacker at the Senior Bowl and did the outside linebacker conversions drills at the Combine. He rushed off the edge from a three-point stance well enough in college to win the Buck Buchanan Award (Defensive Player of the Year, FCS) in 2021, when he had 19 sacks … Michigan's Mike Morris played stand-up end for the Wolverines and took part in the conversion drills in Indy … Isaiah Foskey of Notre Dame projects as a Day 2 selection. He has four career blocked kicks to his credit … Georgia's Robert Beal Jr. had the third-fastest 40-time among edge rushers in Indy (4.48) and also participated in the conversion drills … Ohio State's Zach Harrison is another player with an impressive wingspan (85.5 inches), one who can get up the field and disrupt … Caleb Murphy of Ferris State had 25.5 sacks in 2022, an NCAA single-season record for any division. He went through the conversion drills at the Combine and had a sack in the East-West Shrine Bowl … Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez is considered a "Day Three sleeper," by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah coming out of the school that produced Maxx Crosby.
Matt's Take ...
First Draft
After Further Review
5 – Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6-5, 272 lbs.)
4 – Myles Murphy, Clemson (6-5, 268 lbs.)
3 – Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (6-4, 239 lbs.)
2 – Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (6-6, 271 lbs.)
1 – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (6-3 1/2, 253 lbs.)
Analysis: Not a ton of change here, but the more I studied Murphy, I just wanted to see more consistency down to down and game to game. That being said, Murphy does have a very high ceiling at the next level. As for Van Ness, he wins mostly with power, and I have some doubts how well that immediately translates to the NFL as he fine tunes his craft. But some teams might prefer the bigger bodied edge defenders in Murphy and Van Ness over McDonald, who is far leaner. Even Wilson in the two spot is more of a fantastic athlete than fantastic football player at this point.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
While there are some doubts about the top five guys, this edge group as a whole is extremely deep. Georgia Tech's Keion White, Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah, LSU's BJ Ojulari, Auburn's Derick Hall and Isaiah Foskey from Notre Dame all have a case for getting into the top-five edge prospects. And that doesn't even account for Nolan Smith from Georgia. Smith is being listed with the linebackers, but if only classified as an edge defender, Smith very well could be second on this list only behind Anderson. ... As mentioned, this is a deep group of edge defenders and NFL teams should find plenty of prospects here they like well into the third day of the draft. Two players in particular to keep an eye on near the end of Day 2 and into Day 3 are Louisville's YaYa Diaby and Jose Ramirez from Eastern Michigan. Pound for pound at 263 pounds, Diaby's Combine performance might have been the most impressive of anyone at this position.