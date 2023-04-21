Triple Take: A second look at the cornerbacks

TCU's Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back in 2022. He wasn't the tallest (5-foot-8) or heaviest (178 pounds) DB. But as ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit noted during coverage of the college football playoffs, Ladainian Tomlinson's nephew is "pesky," to the extent "he'll take on any receiver in the country." … Julius Brents of Kansas State is a safety who worked out with the cornerbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Brents hit 41.5 inches on the vertical leap and 11-6 on the broad jump in Indy. That followed up what was assessed by analysts as a good week for Brents at the Senior Bowl … Michigan's D.J. Turner didn't drill at the Combine but he covered the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds, which tied the fourth-fastest time ever recorded at a Combine. It's anticipated he'll move from outside corner into the slot at the next level … Iowa's Riley Moss is a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection and was the Big Ten's Defensive Back of the Year in 2021. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks Moss could potentially "sneak" into the second round of the draft. "You can see his twitch and his explosiveness, it jumps off the field." Jeremiah noted … Maryland's Jakorian Bennett ran a 4.30 40 in Indy, second among cornerbacks behind Turner. Jeremiah envisions Bennett as a "plug-and-play nickel." Bennett's 27 passes defensed over the last two seasons combined were the most by a player from a Power Five conference (Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Pac-12, Big XII) … Utah's Clark Phillips III also projects as a nickel at the NFL level. Originally an Ohio State commit, Phillips tied for third among FBS players with six interceptions and was a First-Team Associated Press All-American in 2022. Phillips' four career pick-sixes tied the Utah record … Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly put his 6-foot, 191-pound frame to good use in Mobile, Ala. He was voted National Team Practice Cornerback of the Week at the Senior Bowl by his wide receiver teammates … USC's Mekhi Blackmon honed his skills practicing against Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison in 2022. Blackmon was a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection and a Third-Team AP All-American … If bloodlines matter Marshall's Steven Gilmore is doing it right. He's the younger brother of Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the Patriots in 2019.