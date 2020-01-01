Steelers Home | Pittsburgh Steelers - Steelers.com

YinzChat is now live, exclusively on the Steelers Mobile App

Connect, Chat and Compete with YinzChat -- the Group Chat + Pick'em game built for Steelers Nation exclusively on the Steelers Mobile App.

Huddle Up during the playoffs with family and friends to Connect and Compete against your favorite Steelers digital tailgate crew. Make your picks to earn points and prizes, and bragging rights in our unique in-game group chat!