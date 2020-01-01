NEWS
NEWS
Week 15 Injury Report (Titans)
'We gotta be a better team defense'
Week 15 Blog: 'The gauntlet's been laid'
Bob Labriola, Steelers.com Editor
Bob Labriola
Steelers.com Editor
Labriola On
Tomlin addresses Claypool's 'misstep'
'He's a young guy who's growing and developing in a lot of ways'
Labriola on the loss to the Vikings
Cook (33) rushed for over 100 yards in the first half, the second time in 3 weeks that happened
Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week
His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback
Tomlin on Diontae, Ahkello, game balls
'Defenders would be close to him, he would stick his foot in the ground and then be 2 yards away'
Newest 'next men up' come through
Adams (57), Witherspoon, Leglue stepped up and contributed to the win over the Ravens
Labriola on the win over the Ravens
Watt's pressure on Jackson clinched the outcome; Ben's fourth quarter made that possible
Watt is Digest Player of the Week
His 3.5 sacks, pressure on Jackson on decisive 2-point attempt help end 3-game winless streak
Asked and Answered
Asked and Answered: Dec. 16
NFL 'K-balls' don't travel as far and are more difficult to direct than the ones used by the NCAA
Asked and Answered: Dec. 14
Drafting Harvin in the 7th round didn't prevent picking any lineman the team may have wanted
Asked and Answered: Dec. 9
Noll's only Coach of the Year Award came from the Maxwell Football Club in 1989
Asked and Answered: Dec. 7
Despite a vocal, complaining minority, Ben is appreciated by the majority of Steelers fans
Asked and Answered: Dec. 5
Benching a starter 'to get a real look' at a backup is something done during camp and the preseason
Asked and Answered: Dec. 2
It wasn't a comparison of Najee to Franco, but merely the use of a stat to answer a direct question
Asked and Answered: Nov. 30
There is nothing wrong with Harris' talent, effort, toughness, intensity that a good O-line can't fix