He was 'Dracula in Cleats'

Jul 11, 2023 at 06:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this day in Steelers history, Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert retired. Lambert actually called the Rooney family on July 8, his 33rd birthday, to alert them of his decision, but waited until July 11, 1985 to officially retire.

A look back at Lambert:

Jack Lambert was one of the most menacing linebackers ever to play in the NFL, known fondly as "Jack Splat" or "Dracula in Cleats."

When opposing players looked across the line, they would see the fierce look in his eyes, the intense glare, the missing teeth, and there were times they didn't want to take the snap.

"We're the Pittsburgh Steelers. We're supposed to be the intimidators," Lambert once said.

PHOTOS: Steelers in the HOF - Jack Lambert

Check out photos of Steelers' Hall of Famer Jack Lambert

Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
1 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
2 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
3 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
4 / 13
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
5 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
6 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
7 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
8 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
9 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
10 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
11 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
12 / 13
Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990
13 / 13
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And with Lambert leading the charge, they were.

Lambert didn't take well to others trying to intimidate, and when it happened, there was a price to pay.

In Super Bowl X Cowboys' safety Cliff Harris taunted Roy Gerela, patting him on the head following a missed field goal. Lambert didn't like it and responded by body slamming Harris to the ground.

Remember this is the guy who said this in regards to protecting quarterbacks: "It might be a good idea to put dresses on all of them. That might help a little bit."

Lambert, the Steelers second-round pick in the legendary 1974 draft class, was special right off the bat, winning the starting middle linebacker job his rookie year and holding on to it for his 11-year career.

He won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the year that season, and two years later was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year and became known as one of the premier linebackers of his era, with a combination of intelligence, intensity, speed and range.

Lambert was named to nine straight Pro Bowls, was All-Pro eight times, and a team defensive captain for eight years. He played in six AFC Championship games and was a member of the Steelers four Super Bowl winning teams in the 1970s.

Lambert was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 1990 and was an member of the Steelers initial Hall of Honor.

Related Content

news

When it all began for the Steelers

The Steelers are celebrating their 90th Birthday today

news

The day it all began

This day in Steelers history was the start of something special for the black and gold

news

JT Thomas remembers the draft ... 50 years later

Much has changed in the NFL and with the Steelers since 1973

news

Troy's plays are what legends are made of

A look back at the best plays in Troy Polamalu's career

news

There were smiles and tears when Ward retired

On this day in Steelers history Hines Ward announced his retirement

news

The luck of the Irish was with the Steelers

The Steelers played in the only NFL game ever held in Ireland when they took on the Bears in 1997

news

Blount was a game-changer

Hall of Famer Mel Blount retired on this day in Steelers history

news

Miller knew the time was right

Heath Miller retired on this day in Steelers history

news

A consistent force stepped away

Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham retired on this day in Steelers history

news

Time to say goodbye

Three Rivers Stadium was imploded on this day in Steelers history

news

A legend called it quits

Hall of Famer Joe Greene retired on this day in Steelers history

Advertising