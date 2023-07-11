He was 'Dracula in Cleats'

And with Lambert leading the charge, they were.

Lambert didn't take well to others trying to intimidate, and when it happened, there was a price to pay.

In Super Bowl X Cowboys' safety Cliff Harris taunted Roy Gerela, patting him on the head following a missed field goal. Lambert didn't like it and responded by body slamming Harris to the ground.

Remember this is the guy who said this in regards to protecting quarterbacks: "It might be a good idea to put dresses on all of them. That might help a little bit."

Lambert, the Steelers second-round pick in the legendary 1974 draft class, was special right off the bat, winning the starting middle linebacker job his rookie year and holding on to it for his 11-year career.

He won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the year that season, and two years later was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year and became known as one of the premier linebackers of his era, with a combination of intelligence, intensity, speed and range.

Lambert was named to nine straight Pro Bowls, was All-Pro eight times, and a team defensive captain for eight years. He played in six AFC Championship games and was a member of the Steelers four Super Bowl winning teams in the 1970s.