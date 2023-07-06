Take A Tour: Woodson's time in Pittsburgh was special

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, located at Acrisure Stadium, provides an in-depth history of the franchise, a chronological flow that focuses on key moments.
The Hall of Honor Museum features everything from one-of-a-kind artifacts, exclusive game-worn uniform pieces, the Steelers six Super Bowl rings and replicated offices of founder Art Rooney Sr. and chairman Daniel M. Rooney.
The highlight, however, is the Hall of Honor, where the 49 members bronze footballs are on display, along with their images and touch screen kiosks to learn more about them, including their bios, photos and videos of the inductees.
Over the next few weeks, we are highlighting some of the items in the museum, just a few of the things Steelers fans can enjoy while taking a historical tour of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
* * *
Among the items that are beautifully on display in the Hall of Honor Museum are several that belonged to Hall of Famer Rod Woodson.
A game-worn black home jersey with block numbers and a well-worn, and autographed, pair of Woodson's shoes are prominently on display for fans to enjoy.
Woodson was a member of the inaugural Hall of Honor Class of 2017, along with the other Steelers Hall of Famers at that time.
Woodson was the Steelers first-round pick in the 1987 NFL Draft, and finished his career with 71 interceptions, including 12 returned for a touchdown. He spent 10 seasons playing for the Steelers, 17 overall in the NFL.
But his time in Pittsburgh was special.
"Pittsburgh is a different place," said Woodson. "When I first got here and they drafted me, I was like Pittsburgh? What is that city like? I remember flying in the first time, and it was at night, and I saw all the lights in the city, and I was like, 'Oh I didn't think that would be Pittsburgh.' I was really amazed at the city itself and how nice it was and how the people loved their sports.
"When I first got here The Chief, Art Rooney Sr., was still alive and he used to come around in the locker room with a cigar and big glasses and ask everyone how they are doing. And then Dan Rooney Sr., he started doing it and now Art Rooney II has taken over the family tradition of how they treat their players and employees and how it's run is amazing. Being a part of that is outstanding."
Woodson was embraced by Steelers Nation, and he still has a love for the team's passionate fan base, many of them who have already enjoyed experiencing the history of the team at the museum.
"They loved on the team no matter what our record was, and they always gave us hope that we could win," said Woodson. "It was a great feeling and situation to be in. Win, lose or draw, they were going to love us."
* * *
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is located above the Steelers Pro Shop at Acrisure Stadium and accessible via the Gate B suite entry. Fans can visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum year-round, Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday (except when there is a Pittsburgh Pirates home game), and dates and hours are subject to change without notice. It is also closed when the University of Pittsburgh plays at home.
The tour fee is as follows: adults - $18, seniors (62+)/military - $15, children (ages 6-17) - $12, and children ages 5 & under - free. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.
For more information on tours, group tours and booking, visit steelers.com/museum, or email museumandtours@acrisurestadium.com.
See photos from the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum Ribbon Cutting Ceremony