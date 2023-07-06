Take A Tour: Woodson's time in Pittsburgh was special

Among the items that are beautifully on display in the Hall of Honor Museum are several that belonged to Hall of Famer Rod Woodson.

A game-worn black home jersey with block numbers and a well-worn, and autographed, pair of Woodson's shoes are prominently on display for fans to enjoy.

Woodson was a member of the inaugural Hall of Honor Class of 2017, along with the other Steelers Hall of Famers at that time.

Woodson was the Steelers first-round pick in the 1987 NFL Draft, and finished his career with 71 interceptions, including 12 returned for a touchdown. He spent 10 seasons playing for the Steelers, 17 overall in the NFL.

But his time in Pittsburgh was special.

"Pittsburgh is a different place," said Woodson. "When I first got here and they drafted me, I was like Pittsburgh? What is that city like? I remember flying in the first time, and it was at night, and I saw all the lights in the city, and I was like, 'Oh I didn't think that would be Pittsburgh.' I was really amazed at the city itself and how nice it was and how the people loved their sports.

"When I first got here The Chief, Art Rooney Sr., was still alive and he used to come around in the locker room with a cigar and big glasses and ask everyone how they are doing. And then Dan Rooney Sr., he started doing it and now Art Rooney II has taken over the family tradition of how they treat their players and employees and how it's run is amazing. Being a part of that is outstanding."

Woodson was embraced by Steelers Nation, and he still has a love for the team's passionate fan base, many of them who have already enjoyed experiencing the history of the team at the museum.

"They loved on the team no matter what our record was, and they always gave us hope that we could win," said Woodson. "It was a great feeling and situation to be in. Win, lose or draw, they were going to love us."