Harris' retired jersey display revealed

It was almost a year ago the Steelers announced they were retiring Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey when the Steelers played the Las Vegas Raiders on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, something that took the Hall of Famer by surprise at that time and warmed his heart.

"In my wildest dream, I never expected it, and it never crossed my mind," said Harris at the time. "It just wasn't something that was top of mind that you think about. You just know Steelers don't retire numbers, so you just don't have any thoughts about it. And so, when (Steelers President) Art (Rooney II) messaged me, I was blown away. I mean that was a wow moment and unbelievable. It is quite an honor to be the first offensive player to have their jersey retired and to be alongside Joe Greene and Ernie Stautner. It's about time we got an offensive guy on there."

Harris passed away on Dec. 20, just days before the team was set to retire his jersey, with the ceremony taking place without the legendary running back who will always be known for the 'Immaculate Reception.'

Before tonight's game against the Bills, the Steelers unveiled Harris' retired jersey display in the FedEx Great Hall, with his wife, Dana, and son, Dok, on hand, along with Art Rooney II, to do the honors.