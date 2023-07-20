hall-of-honor_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Take A Tour: All together as one

Jul 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, located at Acrisure Stadium, provides an in-depth history of the franchise, a chronological flow that focuses on key moments.

The Hall of Honor Museum features everything from one-of-a-kind artifacts, exclusive game-worn uniform pieces, the Steelers six Super Bowl rings and replicated offices of founder Art Rooney Sr. and chairman Daniel M. Rooney.

The highlight, however, is the Hall of Honor, where the 49 members bronze footballs are on display, along with their images and touch screen kiosks to learn more about them, including their bios, photos and videos of the inductees.

Over the next few weeks, we are highlighting some of the items in the museum, just a few of the things Steelers fans can enjoy while taking a historical tour of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

* * *

—>> Book Your Tour <<—

2022_MuseumConstruction_1108ad_0072
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers

Everything about Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis was life size during his career with the Steelers, so it makes sense that Bettis is one of the players featured in the Hall of Honor Museum with a life size mannequin.

Bettis, a favorite among his teammates and Steelers fans, began his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 1993 but had his best days once he was traded to the Steelers on draft day in 1996. Bettis rushed for 10,571 yards with the Steelers and amassed 13,662 career yards.

"Being featured in the museum is special," said Bettis, a member of the inaugural Hall of Honor Class of 2017. "For me it shows the appreciation for what I was able to do. I am grateful because it keeps me in people's memories and thoughts and reminds people of what I was able to accomplish for a great organization. It's a great to have those items in there. I am very humbled by it.

"It's keeps you in the mindset of the fans in terms of the things I have been able to accomplish. It's right there in front of you in that life size display."

Bettis was affectionately known as 'The Bus' during his playing career, and it comes as no surprise among the other items highlighting his career is a mini black and gold bus.

"You see your shoes, the bus, the uniform on the mannequin, all the stuff reminds you of when you were putting it on, getting ready for the games. Just being in that moment again. It's fun to see that stuff."

Bettis said the Steelers having the museum is special for the fans who get to come and enjoy it, but also the players throughout the years, some who aren't even in the Hall of Honor themselves yet.

"I think it's so great the Steelers have the museum," said Bettis. "It shares the history of the organization, but also outlines and talks about some of the players that made the organization great. Unfortunately, if you aren't in the Pro Football Hall of Fame then you may not get the accolades you deserve. There are a ton of players that maybe weren't Hall of Famers, but they were great Steelers. They get an opportunity to be recognized. That is so important for so many guys who put everything on the line for the organization. For them to be recognized in there is such a special part of all of this."

The best thing in Bettis' mind is the fact that all of the Hall of Honor footballs and details of the 49 members are together in one room, where the best of the best in the Steelers organization are together as one.

"It's all one big family," said Bettis. "We are all together. We are one group. That is the way we are all supposed to be. I think it's great to have it all in the same room."

* * *

—>> Book Your Tour <<—

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is located above the Steelers Pro Shop at Acrisure Stadium and accessible via the Gate B suite entry. Fans can visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum year-round, Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday (except when there is a Pittsburgh Pirates home game), and dates and hours are subject to change without notice. It is also closed when the University of Pittsburgh plays at home at home.

The tour fee is as follows: adults - $18, seniors (62+)/military - $15, children (ages 6-17) - $12, and children ages 5 & under - free. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.

For more information on tours, group tours and booking, visit steelers.com/museum, or email museumandtours@acrisurestadium.com.

PHOTOS: Steelers Hall of Honor Museum unveiled

See photos from the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 23

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum officially opens to the public, celebrating 90 years of Steelers history, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Take A Tour: Faneca anxious to see museum

Alan Faneca loves the Steelers history and can't wait to tour the Hall of Honor Museum

news

Take A Tour: Woodson's time in Pittsburgh was special

Memories from Rod Woodson's Steelers career are on display in the Hall of Honor Museum

news

Take A Tour: Teammates and friends together

Teammates Jon Kolb and Larry Brown honored to be together again in the Hall of Honor Museum

news

Take A Tour: Blount's personality on display

Mel Blount said being in the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is like being 'a kid in a candy store'

news

Polamalu gets to experience 'the legacy'

Troy Polamalu got his first look at the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum on Thursday

news

Enjoying history they helped create

A group of Steelers legends got their first look at the Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium

news

A night to celebrate Steelers history

The Steelers inducted a new Hall of Honor Class on Saturday night

news

Steelers unveil Hall of Honor Museum at ribbon cutting

Exclusive feature at Acrisure Stadium offers fans a glimpse of the team's storied past

news

Steelers set to open Hall of Honor Museum

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium will open on November 11

news

Steelers announce Hall of Honor Class of 2022

The Hall of Honor Class of 2022 includes Myron Cope, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Heath Miller

news

WATCH: Hall of Honor Induction Dinner

The Steelers inducted the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Honor classes on Saturday night at Heinz Field

Advertising