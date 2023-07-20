Take A Tour: All together as one

Everything about Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis was life size during his career with the Steelers, so it makes sense that Bettis is one of the players featured in the Hall of Honor Museum with a life size mannequin.

Bettis, a favorite among his teammates and Steelers fans, began his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 1993 but had his best days once he was traded to the Steelers on draft day in 1996. Bettis rushed for 10,571 yards with the Steelers and amassed 13,662 career yards.

"Being featured in the museum is special," said Bettis, a member of the inaugural Hall of Honor Class of 2017. "For me it shows the appreciation for what I was able to do. I am grateful because it keeps me in people's memories and thoughts and reminds people of what I was able to accomplish for a great organization. It's a great to have those items in there. I am very humbled by it.

"It's keeps you in the mindset of the fans in terms of the things I have been able to accomplish. It's right there in front of you in that life size display."

Bettis was affectionately known as 'The Bus' during his playing career, and it comes as no surprise among the other items highlighting his career is a mini black and gold bus.

"You see your shoes, the bus, the uniform on the mannequin, all the stuff reminds you of when you were putting it on, getting ready for the games. Just being in that moment again. It's fun to see that stuff."

Bettis said the Steelers having the museum is special for the fans who get to come and enjoy it, but also the players throughout the years, some who aren't even in the Hall of Honor themselves yet.

"I think it's so great the Steelers have the museum," said Bettis. "It shares the history of the organization, but also outlines and talks about some of the players that made the organization great. Unfortunately, if you aren't in the Pro Football Hall of Fame then you may not get the accolades you deserve. There are a ton of players that maybe weren't Hall of Famers, but they were great Steelers. They get an opportunity to be recognized. That is so important for so many guys who put everything on the line for the organization. For them to be recognized in there is such a special part of all of this."

The best thing in Bettis' mind is the fact that all of the Hall of Honor footballs and details of the 49 members are together in one room, where the best of the best in the Steelers organization are together as one.

"It's all one big family," said Bettis. "We are all together. We are one group. That is the way we are all supposed to be. I think it's great to have it all in the same room."