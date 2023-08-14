New Steelers Hall of Honor exhibits on display

New mannequin displays will feature uniforms from key moments in team history, including T.J. Watt's game-worn uniform from when he tied the NFL's single-season sack record against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. In addition, Ben Roethlisberger's game-worn jersey from that same game at Baltimore, the last of his 18-year career, will also be on display.

A fun addition that is just debuting for fans of all ages to enjoy is a personalized interactive feature where guests can virtually add stickers, face paint and a helmet to their own portrait.

For more information or to book a tour, visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum website. For additional questions, call (412) 697-7150 and press "5" or email museumandtours@acrisurestadium.com.

Located in Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating Steelers football. The Hall of Honor Museum is home to 53 inductees and over 10,000 square feet of Steelers history.