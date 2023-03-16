Triple Take: Cornerbacks

Matt's Take ...

While the top of this group of cornerbacks might lack a Sauce Gardner/Jalen Ramsey type of elite prospect, there should be quite a few players at this position that go in the first round.

Furthermore, the second day of the NFL Draft also could have many cornerbacks' names called. This is a very deep group and features quite a few cornerback prospects with excellent size and length.

#5 - Cam Smith, South Carolina (6-1, 180 lbs.) - Although he is a little lean, Smith has ideal height and length for an outside cornerback in the NFL. He sees the game very well and is quick to recognize, making him a little better in off coverage and zone rather than pressing at the line of scrimmage at this point. He is a productive football player with plenty of experience and strong testing numbers as well, but Smith currently takes too many penalties, something that must be cleaned up at the next level.

#4 - Deontae Banks, Maryland (6-0, 197) - Banks put on a show in Indianapolis with one of the best workouts for any player in attendance. All of his testing was superb, and you quickly see that level of top athleticism on his tape as well. Banks has excellent overall length and breaks on the ball well. Banks is not a scheme specific player and would fit in with any NFL team. But he only intercepted one pass last year for the Terrapins and can struggle finding the ball in the air at times. There is a lot to work with here and Banks has as much upside as any cornerback in this draft.

#3 - Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (6-2 ½, 212 lbs.) - This is a very big and very physical cornerback that does his very best work in the face of opposing wide receivers at the line of scrimmage in press man coverage. He plays the game with aggression. He uses his length very well. Porter's testing at the Combine, was good, but not great, and he is clearly much more comfortable in press man than playing off the line of scrimmage or in his backpedal. The style of defense he lands on will have a lot to do with Porter's impact in the league early on.

#2 - Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (5-11 ½, 181 lbs.) - Witherspoon has a lean frame and didn't run or jump at the Combine. But his tape, especially last year, was simply exceptional. Witherspoon has supreme route recognition, a great head for the position, and consistently gets his hands on the ball. It will be interesting to see how Witherspoon runs, but his speed doesn't appear to be a great strength of his game and while he is slender, Witherspoon plays with aggression and throws his body around without hesitation.