Triple Take: Second look at the running backs

The "Triple Take" team takes a deeper dive into the running backs in their second look at the position. In this installment of this draft prospect preview by position, the Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on the top prospects. If you want to hear the audio version of "The Triple Take" click here.
Dale's Take ...
First Draft
5 - Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6-0, 210 lbs.)
4 - Tyjae Spears, Tulane (5-10, 201 lbs.)
3 - Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (6-0, 214 lbs.)
2 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (5-9, 199 lbs.)
1 - Bijan Robinson, Texas (5-11, 215 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 - Israel Abanikanda, Pitt (5-10, 216 lbs.)
4 - Tyjae Spears, Tulane (5-10, 201 lbs.)
3 - Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (6-0, 214 lbs.)
2 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (5-9, 199 lbs.)
1 - Bijan Robinson, Texas (5-11, 215 lbs.)
Analysis - This is such a deep class, but I had to bump Bigsby for Abanikanda, who came in bigger than I expected at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's a workhorse and catches the ball well. He also has breakaway speed. This class is just very deep.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
This is a really deep running back class with perhaps as many as 12 set to be taken in the first four rounds. … Texas A&M's Devon Achane posted a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine at 188 pounds. That was just ahead of Alabama's Gibbs (4.36) and East Carolina's Keaton Mitchell. Gibbs weighed in at 199 pounds, while Mitchell was 179 pounds. … At 5-9 ½, 209 pounds, Chase Brown of Illinois ran a 4.43-second 40 with a 40-inch vertical jump at the Combine. He ran for over 1,600 yards last season and just missed the cut for my top 5. … At 179 pounds, Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn isn't very heavy. But he's also 5-5. He's thicker than many other backs in this class. Vaughn compares very well with former Saints and Chargers star Darren Sproles. K-State split him out wide and also ran him between the tackles. …Kendre Miller of TCU rushed for 1,399 yards last season and still hasn't turned 21. At 5-11, 215 pounds, he's a good-sized running back with a nose for the end zone (17 touchdowns in 2022).
Mike's Take ...
First Draft
5 - Tyjae Spears, Tulane (5-11, 195 lbs.)
4 - Chase Brown, Illinois (5-11, 205 lbs.)
3 - Devon Achane, Texas A&M (5-9, 185 lbs.)
2 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (5-11, 200 lbs.)
1 - Bijan Robinson, Texas (6-0, 222 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 - Tyjae Spears, Tulane (5-11, 195 lbs.)
4 - Chase Brown, Illinois (5-11, 205 lbs.)
3 - Devon Achane, Texas A&M (5-9, 185 lbs.)
2 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (5-11, 200 lbs.)
1 - Bijan Robinson, Texas (6-0, 222 lbs.)
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
UCLA's Zach Charbonnet could easily be included in the Top 5 in what is a crowded and talented class behind Robinson, the clear standard at the position and one of the best players available in the draft. Charbonnet posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on the ground for the Bruins (1,137 and 1,359 yards) after transferring from Michigan. He averaged 7.0 yards on 195 carries and 7.2 yards from scrimmage on 232 touches in 2022 … Auburn's Tank Bigsby led the team in rushing three times and in rushing TDs twice in his three seasons with the Tigers … Arizona State's Xavien Valladay didn't get an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine despite posting three 1,000-yard campaigns in four seasons at Wyoming and one with the Sun Devils on the way to 4,466 career rushing yards. He has great explosion at 6-foot and 198 pounds and has the look of a third down back at the next level … Houston's Derek Parish didn't attend the Combine, either, but he's a former edge rusher (17.5 career sacks) who played fullback in the East-West Shrine Bowl and demonstrated an ability to catch the ball in the flat and turn upfield. He may not be the next Patrick Ricard but Parish won the Pat Tillman Award (given since 2005 to the East-West Player who exemplified character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service on and off the field … Northwestern's Evan Hull earned his nickname, "The Incredible Hull," by joining the exclusive 500/500 Club (913 yards rushing, 546 receiving, the most among FBS running backs, in 2022). He was the focal point of an offense that wasn't overflowing with skill-position options … Kenny McIntosh of Georgia was the other member of the 500/500 Club in 2022 with 829 rushing yards and 504 receiving yards for the Bulldogs as they successfully defended their national championship. Clemson's Travis Etienne Jr. had been the most recent 500/500 running back (914 rushing, 588 receiving in 2020) prior to McIntosh and Hull. McIntosh was preceded into the NFL from the Georgia backfield by Zamir White (2022), James Cook (2021), D'Andre Swift (2020), Sony Michel (2018) and Nick Chubb (2018) … Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim set Gophers career records for rushing yards (4,668) and rushing touchdowns (53, including 20 in 2022, another Minnesota record and tied for the most in FBS).
Matt's Take ...
First Draft
5 – Zach Evans, Tennessee (5-11, 202 lbs.)
4 – Devon Achane, Texas A&M (5-8 1/2, 188 lbs.)
3 – Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (6-0, 214 lbs.)
2 – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (5-9, 199 lbs.)
1 – Bijan Robinson, Texas (5-11, 215 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 – Roschon Johnson, Texas (6-0, 219 lbs.)
4 – Tyjae Spears, Tulane (5-10, 201 lbs.)
3 – Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (6-0, 214 lbs.)
2 – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (5-9, 199 lbs.)
1 – Bijan Robinson, Texas (5-11, 215 lbs.)
Analysis - Evans and Achane really did nothing to hurt their stock. Both are extremely explosive, although you must wonder how much of a workload Achane can handle at the next level. Spears' cutting ability is very rare and his jump numbers at the Combine (39" Vertical and 10' 5" Broad) show off how explosive he is as well. As for Johnson, his rugged style and size plays very well at the next level. Plus, he has an extensive special teams background.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
History has taught us that when we combine a running back's official time in the 40-yard dash with his weight to produce a measure of speed given his size, aka his "Speed Score", we get an excellent indicator of success at the next level. Last year, the three best in this capacity were Isiah Pacheco, Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker - all of whom were very impressive as rookies. A few running backs that shined in this metric that aren't listed above and might not be getting enough buzz include Tulsa's Deneric Prince with a 4.41/40 at 216 pounds, Illinois' Chase Brown with a 4.43/40 at 209 pounds, Louisville's Tiyon Evans with a 4.52/40 at 225 pounds and Northwestern's Evan Hull with a 4.47/40 at 209 pounds. In fact, Prince had the best Speed Score of any running back this year followed by Gibbs and Robinson. Make sure all these running backs are on your radar.