Triple Take: Second look at the running backs

ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING

UCLA's Zach Charbonnet could easily be included in the Top 5 in what is a crowded and talented class behind Robinson, the clear standard at the position and one of the best players available in the draft. Charbonnet posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on the ground for the Bruins (1,137 and 1,359 yards) after transferring from Michigan. He averaged 7.0 yards on 195 carries and 7.2 yards from scrimmage on 232 touches in 2022 … Auburn's Tank Bigsby led the team in rushing three times and in rushing TDs twice in his three seasons with the Tigers … Arizona State's Xavien Valladay didn't get an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine despite posting three 1,000-yard campaigns in four seasons at Wyoming and one with the Sun Devils on the way to 4,466 career rushing yards. He has great explosion at 6-foot and 198 pounds and has the look of a third down back at the next level … Houston's Derek Parish didn't attend the Combine, either, but he's a former edge rusher (17.5 career sacks) who played fullback in the East-West Shrine Bowl and demonstrated an ability to catch the ball in the flat and turn upfield. He may not be the next Patrick Ricard but Parish won the Pat Tillman Award (given since 2005 to the East-West Player who exemplified character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service on and off the field … Northwestern's Evan Hull earned his nickname, "The Incredible Hull," by joining the exclusive 500/500 Club (913 yards rushing, 546 receiving, the most among FBS running backs, in 2022). He was the focal point of an offense that wasn't overflowing with skill-position options … Kenny McIntosh of Georgia was the other member of the 500/500 Club in 2022 with 829 rushing yards and 504 receiving yards for the Bulldogs as they successfully defended their national championship. Clemson's Travis Etienne Jr. had been the most recent 500/500 running back (914 rushing, 588 receiving in 2020) prior to McIntosh and Hull. McIntosh was preceded into the NFL from the Georgia backfield by Zamir White (2022), James Cook (2021), D'Andre Swift (2020), Sony Michel (2018) and Nick Chubb (2018) … Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim set Gophers career records for rushing yards (4,668) and rushing touchdowns (53, including 20 in 2022, another Minnesota record and tied for the most in FBS).