Triple Take: Second look at the tight ends

The "Triple Take" team takes a deeper dive into the tight ends in their second look at the position. In this installment of this draft prospect preview by position, the Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on the top prospects. If you want to hear the audio version of "The Triple Take" click here.
Dale's Take …
First Take
5 - Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (6-5, 254 lbs.)
4 - Dalton Kincaid, Utah (6-4, 246 lbs.)
3 - Darnell Washington, Georgia (6-7, 264 lbs.)
2 - Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (6-6, 253 lbs.)
1 - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (6-4 ½, 248 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 - Sam LaPorta, Iowa (6-3, 245 lbs.)
4 - Dalton Kincaid, Utah (6-4, 246 lbs.)
3 - Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (6-6, 253 lbs.)
2 - Darnell Washington, Georgia (6-7, 264 lbs.
1 - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (6-4 ½, 248 lbs.)
Analysis - LaPorta's combine was really good. He's silky smooth and Iowa has a great reputation for producing tight ends. I also bumped Washington ahead of Musgrave because of the planet theory. There are only so many athletes his size walking the planet.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
Luke Schoonmaker of Michigan checked in at 6-5, 251 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.63-second 40 and is a willing blocker. He had 35 of his 54 career receptions in 2022, but there's more meat on the bone there. … Brenton Strange of Penn State helped force the transfer of Zack Kuntz to Old Dominion. Both are available in this draft and should wind up as solid late-Day 2, early Day-3 prospects. Kuntz put on an athletic display at the Combine ranking in the top 5 at the position across the board and did it at 6-7, 255 pounds. … Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney called tight end Davis Allen the best player to ever play the position for the Tigers. He's a contested-catch machine. … Payne Durham of Purdue opened some eyes at the Senior Bowl. He's a big (6-6, 253 pounds) pass catcher with soft hands and also is a willing blocker. He's not a burner – 4.87-second 40 at the Combine – but he blocks well enough to be a long-term No. 2 tight end.
Mike's Take ...
First Draft
5 - Sam LaPorta, Iowa (6-3, 245 lbs.)
4 - Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (6-6, 253 lbs.)
3 - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (6-5, 249 lbs.)
2 - Dalton Kincaid, Utah (6-4, 246 lbs.)
1 - Darnell Washington, Georgia (6-7, 264 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 - Sam LaPorta, Iowa (6-3, 245 lbs.)
4 - Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (6-6, 253 lbs.)
3 - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (6-5, 249 lbs.)
2 - Dalton Kincaid, Utah (6-4, 246 lbs.)
1 - Darnell Washington, Georgia (6-7, 264 lbs.)
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
Clemson's Davis Allen is big, long, tall, athletic and down-the-field capable. He, too, has impressed analysts as being an NFL starter-capable player at the position. … Cincinnati's Josh Whyle amassed 1,011 yards and 15 TDs receiving over the last three seasons. He's been described as you guessed it a starting NFL tight end … Brayden Wills of Oklahoma is an edge blocker and can affect the running game on the perimeter. "He hits people in space," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis emphasized. "A lot of people miss in space." Wills can also line up in the backfield, catch the ball, produce yards after the catch and find the end zone (13 career TDs) … Penn State's Brenton Strange can flex out or play inline. "He understands how to lean on defenders, create separation," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted. Strange tied for the team lead with five receiving TDs in 2022 for Penn State … Jeremiah likes South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft as a Day 2 selection, perhaps on the second round. Kraft had 65 catches for 773 yards and six scores in 2021 and ran well at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash) … Alabama's Cameron Latu caught 12 touchdown passes over the past two seasons, including eight in 2021, a program record for Crimson Tide tight ends … Will Mallory of Miami was the fastest tight end at the Combine (4.54 in the 40) and had two games of over 100 yards receiving in 2022 (115 against North Carolina and 103 against Pitt) and 14 career receiving TDs.
Matt's Take ...
First Draft
5 – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (6-5, 254 lbs.)
4 – Dalton Kincaid, Utah (6-4, 246 lbs.)
3 – Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (6-4 1/2, 249 lbs.)
2 – Darnell Washington, Georgia (6-7, 264 lbs.)
1 – Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (6-6, 253 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (6-5, 254 lbs.)
4 – Dalton Kincaid, Utah (6-4, 246 lbs.)
3 – Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (6-4 1/2, 249 lbs.)
2 – Darnell Washington, Georgia (6-7, 264 lbs.)
1 – Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (6-6, 253 lbs.)
Analysis - These five impressive prospects stay in the same sequence as earlier. However, the top four really could have been ranked in any order. Take Musgrave, Washington, Mayer and Kincaid and put them in a bag. Shake it up and whatever order they come out; their next team would likely be very happy. But of course, there is a difference but more so in what their next team is looking for at the position rather than the overall quality of these four. Some teams want inline guys, some want movement tight ends, etc. And Kraft is pretty darn good as well.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
How about this: Old Dominion's Zack Kuntz quite possibly had the best tight end workout in the history of the Combine, especially considering he is 6-7 and 255 pounds with 34-inch arms. And he couldn't crack the top five. In fact, in this absolutely loaded tight class, Kuntz - a very good prospect in his own right - might not even crack the top 10. ... The athletic test that is probably most important for predicting tight ends' success at the next level is the 3-cone drill. Kuntz's 6.87 was tops in the class, but Sam LaPorta from Iowa wasn't far behind with a 6.91. Anything under seven seconds is simply outstanding. It is amazing that LaPorta couldn't crack (barely) the top five, but he could certainly become a high-end starter in the NFL. This is the draft to go tight end shopping.