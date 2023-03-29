Triple Take: Second look at the tight ends

ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING

Clemson's Davis Allen is big, long, tall, athletic and down-the-field capable. He, too, has impressed analysts as being an NFL starter-capable player at the position. … Cincinnati's Josh Whyle amassed 1,011 yards and 15 TDs receiving over the last three seasons. He's been described as you guessed it a starting NFL tight end … Brayden Wills of Oklahoma is an edge blocker and can affect the running game on the perimeter. "He hits people in space," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis emphasized. "A lot of people miss in space." Wills can also line up in the backfield, catch the ball, produce yards after the catch and find the end zone (13 career TDs) … Penn State's Brenton Strange can flex out or play inline. "He understands how to lean on defenders, create separation," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted. Strange tied for the team lead with five receiving TDs in 2022 for Penn State … Jeremiah likes South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft as a Day 2 selection, perhaps on the second round. Kraft had 65 catches for 773 yards and six scores in 2021 and ran well at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash) … Alabama's Cameron Latu caught 12 touchdown passes over the past two seasons, including eight in 2021, a program record for Crimson Tide tight ends … Will Mallory of Miami was the fastest tight end at the Combine (4.54 in the 40) and had two games of over 100 yards receiving in 2022 (115 against North Carolina and 103 against Pitt) and 14 career receiving TDs.