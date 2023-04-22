Triple Take: A second look at the safeties

The "Triple Take" team takes a deeper dive into the safeties in their second look at the position. In this installment of this draft prospect preview by position, the Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on the top prospects. If you want to hear the audio version of "The Triple Take" click here.
Dale's Take ...
First Draft
5 - Jartavius "Quan" Martin, Illinois (5-11, 194 lbs.)
4 - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6-2, 198 lbs.)
3 - Sydney Brown, Illinois (5-10, 211 lbs.)
2 - Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (5-11, 203 lbs.)
1 - Brian Branch, Alabama (6-0, 190 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Sydney Brown, Illinois (5-10, 211 lbs.)
4 - Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (5-11, 203 lbs.)
3 - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6-2, 198 lbs.)
2 - Jartavius "Quan" Martin, Illinois (5-11, 194 lbs.)
1 - Brian Branch, Alabama (6-0, 190 lbs.)
Analysis: There's a nice gap between Branch and the No. 2 safety, but that doesn't mean there isn't talent at this position. In fact, if you're looking for a slot defender, many of the safeties in this class are well-schooled in playing in the slot. There also seem to be more players capable of playing the deep middle than is usually the case. The more I watch Illinois' Jartavius "Quan" Martin, the more I like him. He can play deep middle, robber or in the slot very effectively. He's not quite Branch, but he's pretty good.
Also Worth Considering
Jordan Battle of Alabama just missed making the top 5, but should be a nice addition to any team that selects him. Battle started 54 games over four seasons at Alabama, collecting six interceptions. … While there are a bunch of safeties capable of playing the deep middle, there also are some safeties with extreme size in this class, including JL Skinner of Boise State (6-4, 209) and Marte Mapu of Sacramento State (6-3, 221). … Georgia's Christopher Smith had six interceptions the past two seasons for the two-time national champions. … Daniel Scott of California had six interceptions the past two seasons and has above-average size at 6-0, 208 pounds. But he spent six years in college because of a redshirt and COVID-19, so he's a bit overaged. He'll turn 25 later this year. … Brandon Hill of Pitt was one of the surprises of the NFL Scouting Combine after posting a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, the fastest of any player at the position.
Mike's Take ...
First Draft
5 - Jammie Robinson, Florida State (5-105/8, 191 lbs.)
4 - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6-2, 198 lbs.)
3 - Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (5-113/8, 203 lbs.)
2 - Sydney Brown, Illinois (5-93/4, 211 lbs.)
1 - Brian Branch, 5-115/8, 190 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6-2, 198 lbs.)
4 - Ji'ayir Brown, Penn State (5-113/8, 203 lbs.)
3 - Jartavius Martin, Illinois (5-11, 194 lbs.)
2 - Sydney Brown, Illinois (5-93/4, 211 lbs.)
1 - Brian Branch, 5-115/8, 190 lbs.)
Analysis: The "other" Illinois safety, Martin, demanded a second look after putting up a 44-inch vertical leap and a broad jump of 11-1 at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Between Martin, Brown and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, it's remarkable anyone completed a pass on the Illini.
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
Alabama's Jordan Battle is a three-year starter and a two-time Third-Team Associated Press All-American. He's also a former captain for the Crimson Tide who's coverage skills include an ability to locate and play the ball … Georgia's Christopher Smith II was a finalist for the Nagurski Award in 2022 (best defensive player). He intercepted three passes in each of the last two seasons and he can hit … Oklahoma State's Jason Taylor II led the Big XII with six interceptions in 2022 (tied for third in FBS) and showed off his ability to separate pass catchers from the football in the NFLPA Bowl … Chamarri Conner of Virginia Tech covered out of the slot in the Senior Bowl and projects as a nickel. He plays receivers' hands while making plays at the end of passes and excels as a gunner on special teams … Florida's Trey Dean III can penetrate and find the ball carrier from the box. He was the Defensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl … Notre Dame's Brandon Joseph, a transfer from Northwestern, had six interceptions in 2020 (tied for the most in FBS) and was a First-Team AP All-American for the Wildcats that season … JL Skinner of Boise State has a 6-foot-4, 209-pound frame but suffered a torn pec in training in advance of the Combine … Anthony Johnson Jr. of Iowa State played four seasons of cornerback before switching to safety in 2022. He's quick to read and react in the running game and he can cover tight ends.
Matt's Take ...
First Draft
5 – Christopher Smith II, Georgia (5-11, 192 lbs.)
4 – Jammie Robinson, Florida State (5-11, 191 lbs.)
3 – Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (5-11, 203 lbs.)
2 – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6-2, 198 lbs.)
1 – Brian Branch, Alabama (6-0, 190 lbs.)
After Further Review
5 – Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (5-11, 203 lbs.)
4 – Sydney Brown, Illinois (5-10, 211 lbs.)
3 – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6-2, 198 lbs.)
2 – Jartavius Martin, Illinois (5-11, 194 lbs.)
1 – Brian Branch, Alabama (6-0, 190 lbs.)
Analysis: _Branch, who is at least as much slot cornerback as he is safety, still stands alone amongst the group that isn't loaded with other star power. However, the more research you do, the easier this class is to like outside the top 50 picks give or take. There is a tier of safeties this year about eight players deep that could end up as quality starters at the next level, which made for a lot of ranking changes as more research was done. _
ALSO WORTH CONSIDERING
Martin, who is new to this list, put on a show at the Combine. Martin and his teammate Brown are two of the very top athletes at the safety position in this draft. Martin is 5-11 and came in at 194 pounds, which is fine for a safety that is used mostly in the slot, but also plenty at free safety and as a cornerback early in his college career. Martin ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, which was third-best of this group, but his 10-yard split, vertical and broad jumps were all in the 95th percentile or better. He is tough with very good ball skills and his tape as a deep middle defender was top notch. ... Another free safety that isn't getting enough buzz is California's Daniel Scott, who also lit up the Combine. Scott stands 6-1 and is 208 pounds. Only Pitt's Brandon Hill had a better 40 time than Scott among safeties at the Combine. Not only was Scott's 40-yard dash time elite, but his jumps, bench press, 10-yard split, and 3-cone drill were also superb, especially when considering his size. Scott will turn 25-years old during his rookie season after six years of college football, but he was a team captain at Cal, has six interceptions over the past two years, and excels in all four phases of special teams.