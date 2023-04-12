Triple Take: A second look at the defensive tackles

Baylor's Siaki Ika is an old school-type nose tackle at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds. But he's also athletic and has even been described as nimble. Ika played in 11 games as a freshman for LSU's national championship team in 2019 and was a First-Team All-Big XII selection at Baylor in 2022 … Penn State's P.J. Mustipher was a captain for the Nittany Lions in 2022. His brother Sam is an offensive lineman for the Bears. NFL Network reporter Cynthia Frelund said Penn State head coach James Franklin considers P.J. Mustipher impactful beyond the stat sheet as a run stuffer. "No one is going to run by this guy," Franklin maintained … Boise State's Scott Matlock didn't get an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine but he was the most dominant player at the NFLPA Bowl according to NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew. Matlock showed athleticism as a pass rusher and dominance in 1-on-1 opportunities … Jalen Redmond of Oklahoma ran an official 4.81 40-yard dash at the Combine, the second-fastest time among interior defensive linemen, and also posted a 9'8" broad jump and a 341/2" vertical leap at 291 pounds. Redmond played on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage enough to register 14 sacks and 31.5 tackles for a loss in 32 games for the Sooners … Alabama's Byron Young excelled as an interior pass rusher in 2022 (nine quarterback hits, 28 quarterback pressures) and had 20 tackles for a loss and seven sacks in his 45-game career at Alabama … West Virginia's Dante Stills demonstrated quickness and penetration for the Mountaineers and ran a 4.85 40 at the Combine. His father Gary played in the NFL, as did his uncle Ken and as does his cousin Kenny … Coastal Carolina's Jerrod Clark is a former tight end who got the attention of Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. "This guy, in his stance he looks like an athlete," Nagy assessed. "He's explosive, he's got some up-field pass rush ability. He's not just one of those plugger, big bodies. The guy's got some upside as a third-down player." … Michigan's Mazi Smith executed 34 reps at 225 pounds in the bench press at the Combine. Smith had a legal issue that was resolved via a plea bargain in December.