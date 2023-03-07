Triple Take: Running backs

Mike's Take …

t's not that the running back position is being de-valued. It's more about where running backs can be had.

The Chiefs found Isaiah Pacheco from Rutgers with the 251st overall selection last April (there were only 262 picks in the entire draft). Pacheco ended up becoming the leading rusher in Super Bowl LVII (15 carries, 76 yards, 5.1 yards per carry, one touchdown), and that was after he had finished the regular season as the leading rusher (170-830-4.9-5) for the team that became the eventual Super Bowl champions.

So there are plenty of guys that can play out there.

Are they worth the investment of big-time draft capital?

Maybe … if they're special.

#5 - Tyjae Spears, Tulane (5-10, 201 lbs.) - Spears put an exclamation point on a monster season (1,581 rushing yards, 19 TDs) when he amassed 205 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns on 17 carries against USC in the Cotton Bowl. Then he absolutely lit up the Senior Bowl with a consistent display of wiggle, burst, speed, power, acceleration and explosion (Spears was named the event's practice player of the week by a vote of 32 attending NFL executives, according to NFL Network). It's all there in the running game and the passing game.

#4 - Chase Brown, Illinois (5-9 1/2, 209 lbs.) - The Illini became a story in 2022 and Brown was one of the leading authors of Illinois' resurgence. He rushed for 1,643 yards (223 in an upset of No. 7 Penn State) and finished with 1,883 yards from scrimmage and a combined 13 touchdowns (10 rushing). He runs with patience and vision and he runs hard. What can Brown do for you? What can't he?

#3 - Devon Achane, Texas A&M (5-8 1/2, 188 lbs.) - He's a track guy and a football player, as opposed to a track guy playing football (there's a significant difference). Achane has a personal best of 10.02 in the 100 meters on his resume and multiple examples of running with power as well as burst, wiggle and speed on his tape. He can blast his way over the goal line from in close and he can get there from distance in a hurry if he gets a crack.

#2 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (5-9, 199 lbs.) - Gibbs rushed for 926 yards in his only season at Alabama after transferring from Georgia Tech, averaged 6.1 yards per carry and piled up 1,370 yards from scrimmage and 10 combined touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving). Not every back from Alabama hits in the NFL, but there's enough of a recent line of succession (Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris, Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr., to name a few) to suggest Gibbs will be next.