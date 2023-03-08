Triple Take: Tight ends

Matt's Take …

This is a fantastic tight end class. We could see numerous tight ends drafted in the first round and maybe five in the top 50 selections overall. Not only that, but there is also great depth in this group and future starters could be coming off the board in the mid rounds.

This draft features big inline traditional tight ends as well as movement based receiving types. If you are looking for a tight end, this is the year to draft one.

Zack Kuntz from Old Dominion wasn't even mentioned in the top five, but he very well could have put up the best Combine workout in history for a tight end.

#5 - Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (6-5, 254 lbs.) - Kraft showed off his athletic ability at the Combine, but also has very good size for the position. He has a thick frame and good speed and body control. He projects as a do-it-all guy but does have a big jump in competition heading to the NFL. His versatility and overall potential should be very attractive to the league. He can align inline or detached with mismatch capabilities from both spots and plays the game with toughness and competitiveness.

#4 - Dalton Kincaid, Utah (6-4, 246 lbs.) - Kincaid is a receiving tight end-and an excellent one at that. He is a move tight end that does his best work detached from the formation rather than inline. While he is a willing blocker, that isn't Kincaid's game, and he could stand to get stronger. But this is a very fluid athlete and an exceptional route runner. Kincaid has great hands and ball tracking ability. He runs very well and has a burst that most tight ends just don't possess. Kincaid is overaged. He will be 24 years old as a rookie and lacks the ideal bulk and muscle mass, but he is a great receiver.

#3 - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (6-4 ½, 248 lbs.) - There is an argument that Mayer should be the top player on this list. He is a throwback at the position. He owns the middle of the field and is a very rugged blocker, something he loves doing. Everything Mayer does on the football field is physical and nasty. He helps set the tone for the entire offense. His testing numbers won't blow you away, but Mayer consistently shows more than enough athletic ability on tape and his yards per route run was exceptional at Notre Dame. However, he isn't a great separator and most of his catches are contested. Most rookie tight ends take time to hit their stride in the NFL, but Mayer looks about as ready for that jump as any tight end in recent memory.

#2 - Darnell Washington, Georgia (6-7, 264 lbs.) - Washington has a fantastic body for the position. He is huge and chiseled. Although his technique still needs work, Washington also is one of the best blocking tight ends in this entire class, something he enjoys with a nasty edge. But his blocking technique still needs work. This is a very physical football player, but also a very rare mover for a young man his size. His numbers across the board at the Combine were eye popping and even at his immense size, Washington had the best short shuttle of all tight ends. Washington can stretch the seam, will be a real force in the red zone, and often out muscles linebackers and safeties alike. Washington will be a mismatch at the next level, but only caught 45 passes in college as he played alongside Brock Bowers, a fantastic prospect in his own right. But Washington did average 17.2 yards per catch.