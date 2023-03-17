Triple take: Safeties

Mike's Take ...

The best safety playing college football last season might end up playing slot corner in the NFL next season. But no matter where Brian Branch most often applies his craft, it's an interesting class.

And, much like inside linebacker, safety is becoming a position from which much is asked. The best need to cover well enough to stay on the field in passing situations and hold up well enough against the run not to be a liability there.

That explains why some safeties are starting to migrate to linebacker, or at least a hybrid, linebacker-like role.

#5 - Jammie Robinson, Florida State (5-11, 191 lbs.) - Robinson is a hitter, as evidenced by his having led the Seminoles in tackles in each of the last two seasons. He was also a First-Team All-ACC selection in each of the last two seasons, which made Robinson the first FSU defensive back to be so honored in back-to-back campaigns since Jalen Ramsey. Not a bad progression after spending his first two seasons at South Carolina. Robinson is a good blitzer from the vicinity of the line of scrimmage and he impressed those he was practicing against at the Senior Bowl.

#4 - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6-2, 198 lbs.) - Johnson wasn't overly impressive in limited testing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis (a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, eight reps of 225 pounds in the bench press). But his tape intrigued from a versatility and a ferocity standpoint. Whether he was coming off edge, lined up in the slot or in downfield-coverage responsibility, Johnson demonstrated an ability to go into attack mode once his recognition kicked in.

#3 - Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (5-11, 203 lbs.) - NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has acknowledged Brown is "not the fastest." Brown's 4.65 40 has, as well. But when Brown has been asked to track the ball, he's shown the ability to "accelerate, locate and play the ball," Jeremiah maintained. "That is not easy and he made it look easy." Brown was the only player in FBS with at least four sacks (four-and-a-half) and at least four interceptions (a team-leading four) in 2022.

#2 - Sydney Brown, Illinois (5-10, 211 lbs.) - Illinois' resurgence from 5-7 in 2021 to 8-5 in 2022 was no fluke. The Illini had players and Brown and his twin brother (running back Chase) were two of them. Their backstory of overcoming adversity while emigrating from Canada to Florida is compelling. So is Sydney Brown's words-to-live-by mantra as delivered by NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales: "Take risks without regret." Brown is an explosive hitter and has range in coverage. He'll start sooner rather than later in the NFL.