Triple Take: Linebackers

Mike's Take …

It was Exhibit A regarding what inside linebackers are being asked to do in today's game.

At least, what they're being asked to do if they want to be an All-Pro.

Fred Warner knows. So do the 49ers. That's why they had Warner line up at the line of scrimmage initially and then drop into coverage at the snap and eventually catch up with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and make a play on the ball almost 30 yards down the field.

It was just another day at the office for Warner, who wound up with nine tackles, including one for a loss, a pass defensed and an interception in the 49ers' playoff win over Lamb and the Cowboys back in January.

That's now in the job description for the very best at the position. Get onto the field, stay on the field and make whatever play's required at the time.

No wonder those guys are so hard to find.

#5 - Noah Sewell, Oregon (6-11/2, 246 lbs.) - He can rush off the edge, blitz from depth and get there, react to the ball in space, fight through tight ends, spy the QB and blow up runners at the goal line. Sewell, it seems, has as many uses as Oregon has uniforms. And he should benefit from brother Penei having spent the last two seasons with the Lions.

#4 - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama (6-1, 227 lbs.) - NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah reported To'o To'o was considered by sources at Alabama to be a very smart player (he was smart enough to transfer from Tennessee to Alabama, wasn't he?). To'o To'o is good in coverage and he was productive fo the Crimson Tide (205 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss and six-and-a-half sacks in two seasons).

#3 - Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-5, 249 lbs.) - His official 40-yard dash time of 4.65 at the NFL Scouting Combine was "plenty good enough," in Jeremiah's estimation, for a linebacker of Campbell's size. And NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager got a rave review in Indianapolis. "I had a scout tell me he's an old-school linebacker," Schrager reported. "He's instinctive, smart, you put him in there, he can do three downs. He can do it all." Campbell won the Butkus Award (top linebacker) and was a First-Team Associated Press All-American on the field and captured the Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman) off the field. And he trains with Luke Kuechly.

#2 - Trenton Simpson, Clemson (6-2, 235 lbs.) - His NFL comparison from a measurables perspective is Roquan Smith (except Simpson is taller). Simpson told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales he thinks he can "run with any tight end in the NFL," and the official 4.43 40 he ran at the Combine backed up the bravado. Simpson also aspires to play in the box and spy quarterbacks. His father was an Army Ranger for three decades, so Simpson probably knows a little something about discipline.