A look at the Steelers 2024 Draft Class

The Steelers had seven selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting four offensive players and three defensive players.
They kicked things off by drafting Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, while adding two other offensive linemen in center Zach Frazier from West Virginia in the second round, and guard Mason McCormick from South Dakota State in the fourth round.
"We'll give them an opportunity to (play), but needless to say we're really excited about having them," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "We had some testy moments there leading up to our picks but that's a good thing from my perspective. It means we had guys on our board that we're excited about the potential of taking, and I think in all three of those instances we were really excited."
The picks didn't stop with the offensive line. The Steelers addressed receiver by taking Michigan's Roman Wilson in the third round, and defense wasn't forgotten either. The Steelers selected North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson in the third round, Iowa defensive end Logan Lee in the sixth round and Texas defensive back Ryan Watts in the sixth round.
"Very pleased how the weekend turned out for us," said General Manager Omar Khan. "We addressed some needs, but really got some high-character guys and some players that we think are going to help us not only this year, but in the future and are going to be great parts of this community."
The Steelers 2024 Draft Class:
Troy Fautanu – Offensive Tackle – Round 1
Zach Frazier – Center – Round 2
Roman Wilson – Wide Receiver – Round 3
Payton Wilson – Linebacker – Round 3
Mason McCormick – Guard – Round 4
Logan Lee – Defensive End – Round 6
Ryan Watts – Defensive Back – Round 6
Troy Fautanu - Offensive Tackle - Washington - Round 1 - 20th Overall Pick
The Steelers selected University of Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
"Excited to have him as a member of this organization," said General Manager Omar Khan. "We spent a great deal of time with him. We met with Troy at the Combine. We had him in here as a 30 visit. We are excited to have him here.
"I would say that he was a player that we had rated really high up on the board. He was one of the guys that we were hoping would be there and that we were targeting. When he was, we were on the clock -- when they, when we were at 19 and waiting to see what the Rams picked, and it was just -- we just felt really good about it. He's the player we wanted."
Fautanu was named All-Pac-12 first team in 2023, the second straight year he earned the honor. He started all 15 games at left tackle in 2023 and won the Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12 Conference, an award that is voted on by the Pac-12 defensive linemen.
"Really excited about Troy," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "The tape was just really, really impressive, not only in terms of his talents, but really I think his talents were really highlighted by the way that Washington utilized his talents schematically. You saw everything that you wanted to see. You saw him out in space in the perimeter game, be it crack toss or wide receiver screens. He was great in the run game. He was great as a drop-back pass protector.
"We had great visits through the process. Went to Tuscaloosa, obviously to handle some Alabama business, but we had an opportunity to really talk to some people in Tuscaloosa that had some firsthand knowledge of his capabilities, the coaching staff, and he just checked every box. We're really excited to have him."
He also won the John P. Angel Offensive Power Player of the Year Award at Washington's postseason banquet.
The awards all came from his passion for the game, a passion that will have him a strong fit at tackle for the Steelers.
"Right now, he is a tackle," said Tomlin. "We legitimately see him as a tackle. Position aside, he was the highest rated player on our board.
"His commitment to the game, his passion for the game really was evident in communicating with him. His passion is real. It is a calling card, coupled with his tremendous athletic talent.
"I just think his relationship with the game is a pure one. He's a competitor. He loves football. He loves the things that come with football, based on talking to those around him, the preparation things, the training, practice. He's a black and gold type of a guy."
Zach Frazier - Center - West Virginia - Round 2 - 51st Overall Pick
The Steelers selected West Virginia center Zach Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 51st overall pick.
Frazier, who made a pre-draft visit to the Steelers, played in 47 games over four years for the Mountaineers. He started a combined 37 games at center over the last three years, while starting 10 games at left guard in his first season at West Virginia.
"I just know how much offensive line means to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their long tradition of having great o-linemen and great offensive lines," said Frazier. "It's special. They already went to the offensive line in the first round. It's special. I am excited.
"They're getting a hard worker who is going to give everything he has to the organization to win football games. I couldn't be more excited."
Frazier was a first team All-American selection by Action Network in 2023, while earning second team honors from Sporting News, USA Today, SI.com, Fox Sports and College Football Network. He also earned Associated Press third team All-American honors, as well as Phil Steele. He was a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist and a Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist.
Frazier, who didn't allow a sack all season, was part of an offensive line that led the Power 5 in rushing yards (2,976 yards) and was tied for No. 11 in the nation with 32 rushing touchdowns. The offensive line was ranked No. 2 among Power 5 schools for fewest sacks allowed with 10. West Virginia was the only Big 12 school to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards in conference games.
Roman Wilson - Wide Receiver - Michigan - Round 3 - 84th Overall Pick
The Steelers selected Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 84th overall pick.
"The reason they took me is they expect me to come in and play and help this team win games," said Wilson. "That is exactly what I am going to come in and do."
Wilson, who is from Maui, Hawaii, played in 46 career games, finishing his career with 107 receptions for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns.
In 2023 he appeared in 15 games, finishing with career highs with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Wilson played in 12 games in 2022, pulling in 25 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021 he played in 13 games, with 25 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilson is known for his blocking and said he plays with an edge, describing him as someone who others have doubted.
"Someone that is hungry and looking to make the most out of every opportunity," said Wilson. "Someone that's been doubted on and wants to prove everybody wrong. Just watching this draft, I feel like I am doubted on. I felt like I was a top-10 receiver. Just watching a lot of receivers go in front of me, I feel lie a lot of people doubted me."
Payton Wilson - Linebacker - North Carolina State - Round 3 - 98th Overall Pick
The Steelers selected linebacker Payton Wilson from North Carolina State in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 98th overall pick.
"He was a guy we had high on our board," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "Liked him as a football player. Very productive, fast, really has good football instincts. All the things you want in a football player. Seeing him where he was and having an opportunity to get him, we thought that was a good thing and we like where we're at with that.
"He brings some speed to our defense. He brings some physicality to our defense. The ability to cover guys. That's what I look at."
Wilson played in 46 career games, recording 402 tackles, including 202 solo stops. He had 15 career sacks for a loss of 101 yards, seven interceptions, 20 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
"My versatility speaks for itself," said Wilson. "I am able to play in the box as well as drop into coverage.
"Growing up watching the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, that is the way I model how I play. Hard, fast, physical and playing as tough as you can play. Super excited to get with everyone there and continue to elevate my game."
Wilson was the winner of the 2023Butkus Award, presented to the nation's top linebacker, and the Bednarik Award, presented to the nation's top defensive player.
Mason McCormick - Guard - South Dakota State - Round 4 - 119th Overall Pick
The Steelers selected guard Mason McCormick from South Dakota State in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 119th overall pick.
"We obviously loved him," said offensive line coach Pat Meyer. "He comes from a smaller school, but the kid is tough. He plays football the right way.
"He wanted to be a Steeler, I know that just talking to him, working the kid out. We are excited to have him.
"We are going to have him penciled in at the guard position. He will come in and compete from day one."
McCormick has played in 70 games in his collegiate career, including a school-record streak of 57 games as he played the opening offensive snap at left guard in all 15 games in 2023.
"I am very excited to be a Pittsburgh Steeler," said McCormick. "This is definitely a dream come true."
McCormick earned All-America honors and All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for the fourth time in his career in 2023. He also earned Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in a win over North Dakota.
McCormick has been described by some as the meanest, yet nicest, player around.
He agrees with that, knowing on the field and off the field are two separate things.
"I think on the field there is only one way to play this game," said McCormick. "When you are off the field, there is no reason not to be a good person and nice to people."
Logan Lee - Defensive End - Iowa - Round 6 - 178th Overall Pick
The Steelers selected defensive end Logan Lee from Iowa in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 178th overall pick.
Lee has played in 43 games, starting 41 of them. He has 158 career tackles, including 58 solo stops, 18.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and seven passes defensed.
Lee has the ability to play multiple positions on the defensive line and is willing to do whatever is asked of him.
"Wherever they ask me is where I see myself," said Lee.
Lee started 13 games at defensive tackle in 2023, finishing the season with 55 tackles, 19 of them solo stops. He had five and a half tackles for a loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, one pressure and one block kick.
Lee has a career-high 10 tackles, with two and a half tackles for a loss, and a career high two sacks in a win over Purdue last season.
He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches and media and Phil Steele third-team All-Big Ten.
Lee grew up a Steelers fan, a team he took interest in because one of his close friends was a fan of the black and gold.
"I grew up a huge Steelers fan my whole life," said Lee. "I am beyond blessed.
"I started really getting into the thick of the historical NFL stuff. I just loved the Steel Curtain era stuff. I loved watching Mel Blount slam people on their heads and stuff. I was always a big Steelers fan growing up."
Ryan Watts - Defensive Back - Texas - Round 6 - 195th Overall Pick
The Steelers selected defensive back Ryan Watts from the University of Texas in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 195th overall pick.
"I figured I had a chance of coming to Pittsburgh," said Watts. "But everything was up in the air. I felt like I left a good impression on the staff when I met with them at the Combine. I was just trying to do my best to show them I was worth the pick at the Combine, the Pro Day after that."
Watts spent two seasons at Texas, after transferring from Ohio State. While with the Longhorns he played in 24 games, starting 23, recording 89 tackles, 63 of them solo stops. He also had five tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, one interception and one sack.
In 2023 he recorded 38 tackles, 30 of them solo stops, in 11 games. He added three passes defensed and a tackle for a loss.
In 2022 he was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the league's coaches and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 Defensive Newcomer Player of the Year honor. He was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2022 and was a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll (spring 2022).
He played two seasons at Ohio State, appearing in 19 games. He helped Ohio State win a Big Ten Championship, a Sugar Bowl Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2020.
Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents.
The full list is below:
Beanie Bishop, CB, West Virginia
Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Central Florida
Julius Welschof, linebacker, Charlotte
Jacoby Windmon, linebacker, Michigan State
More details on the undrafted free agents:
West Virginia defensive back Beanie Bishop: Bishop played one season for the Mountaineers, recording 67 tackles, 54 of them solo stops, and four interceptions while starting 13 games. He earned first team All-American honors (Walter Camp and FWAA) and second team All-American honors (Associated Press, Sporting News, AFCA). He was also selected All-Big 12 Conference first team.
Georgia running back Daijun Edwards: He played in 51 games for the Bulldogs, carrying the ball 390 times for 2,083 yards, while adding 24 touchdowns. Edwards appeared in 12 games in 2023, starting 10. He led Georgia in rushing with 165 carries for 880 yards. His 13 rushing touchdowns ranked second on the team, fifth in the SEC, and 22nd nationally.
Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee: He played in 52 career games, starting 33. Plumlee completed 464 of 760 passes for 5,838 yards and 34 touchdowns. In 2023 he completed 161 of 256 passes for 2,271 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon: Windmon played 41 career games, playing two seasons at Michigan State after transferring from UNLV. He played in 11 games, recording 64 tackles, 23 of them solo stops. He had 12.5 tackles for a loss and six and a half sacks. He also had six forced fumbles, three passes defenses and an interception.
Charlotte defensive end Julius Welschof: He started at defensive end for Charlotte but had his 2023 season cut short due to injury, playing in four games. He began his career at Michigan where he played in 35 games. In 2022 he played in all 14 games. He is from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany.