Steelers select Zach Frazier in second round

Frazier was a first team All-American selection by Action Network in 2023, while earning second team honors from Sporting News, USA Today, SI.com, Fox Sports and College Football Network. He also earned Associated Press third team All-American honors, as well as Phil Steele. He was a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist and a Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist.

Frazier, who didn't allow a sack all season, was part of an offensive line that led the Power 5 in rushing yards (2,976 yards) and was tied for No. 11 in the nation with 32 rushing touchdowns. The offensive line was ranked No. 2 among Power 5 schools for fewest sacks allowed with 10. West Virginia was the only Big 12 school to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards in conference games.

Frazier didn't play center until his second season at West Virigina, but his intelligence, combined with his strength as a high school wrestler, helped make the transition easier.

"He never played center in high school," West Virginia Coach Neal Brown told the school's website previously. "As a sophomore, junior and his fourth year, his snaps got increasingly better and that was something he never had to do and that's something that has improved.

"He's always been a naturally strong guy, and he's always played with great leverage, which goes to his wrestling background.