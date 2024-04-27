Steelers select Zach Frazier in second round

📄: First Round: Zach Frazier | 📸: Zach Frazier in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📃: How Frazier fits with the Steelers | 📃 What to like about Frazier | 📺: Smith on Frazier | 📺: The pick is in ... Zach Frazier | 📺: Tomlin calls Frazier |📺: College Highlights
The Steelers selected West Virginia center Zach Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 51st overall pick.
Frazier, who made a pre-draft visit to the Steelers, played in 47 games over four years for the Mountaineers. He started a combined 37 games at center over the last three years, while starting 10 games at left guard in his first season at West Virginia.
"I just know how much offensive line means to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their long tradition of having great o-linemen and great offensive lines," said Frazier. "It's special. They already went to the offensive line in the first round. It's special. I am excited.
"They're getting a hard worker who is going to give everything he has to the organization to win football games. I couldn't be more excited."
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick, c Zach Frazier
Frazier was a first team All-American selection by Action Network in 2023, while earning second team honors from Sporting News, USA Today, SI.com, Fox Sports and College Football Network. He also earned Associated Press third team All-American honors, as well as Phil Steele. He was a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist and a Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist.
Frazier, who didn't allow a sack all season, was part of an offensive line that led the Power 5 in rushing yards (2,976 yards) and was tied for No. 11 in the nation with 32 rushing touchdowns. The offensive line was ranked No. 2 among Power 5 schools for fewest sacks allowed with 10. West Virginia was the only Big 12 school to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards in conference games.
Frazier didn't play center until his second season at West Virigina, but his intelligence, combined with his strength as a high school wrestler, helped make the transition easier.
"He never played center in high school," West Virginia Coach Neal Brown told the school's website previously. "As a sophomore, junior and his fourth year, his snaps got increasingly better and that was something he never had to do and that's something that has improved.
"He's always been a naturally strong guy, and he's always played with great leverage, which goes to his wrestling background.
"His football knowledge through our staff here, but also him being diligent and working on it and understanding what defenses are doing … we probably did as good a job as I've ever been around of getting our people on our most dangerous defensive threats, and he was making those identifications."
Frazier's honors:
- All-American First Team honors (Action Network)
- Named All-American Second Team (Sporting News, USA Today, SI.com, FOX Sports, College Football Network)
- Garnered All-American Third Team (AP, Phil Steele)
- William V. Campbell Trophy Finalist
- Academic All-Big 12 Conference First Team
- Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist
- Jason Witten Man of the Year Semifinalist
- Named WVU's Offensive Lineman of the Week six times