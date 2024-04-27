How he fits: Zach Frazier

📄: First Round: Zach Frazier | 📸: Zach Frazier in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📃: How Frazier fits with the Steelers | 📃 What to like about Frazier | 📺: Smith on Frazier | 📺: The pick is in ... Zach Frazier | 📺: Tomlin calls Frazier |📺: College Highlights
With the 51st selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected center Zach Frazier of West Virginia.
A four-year starter at West Virginia, Frazier became the first freshman to start on the Mountaineers' offensive line since 1980.
Frazier is as tough as nails and brings a wrestler's mentality to the offensive line. He was a four-time West Virginia state champion at Fairmont High School, with all four titles coming at heavyweight. He posted a 149-2 record in his high school career and his longest bout his junior season lasted just 50 seconds.
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick, c Zach Frazier
As a former wrestler, Frazier is well-schooled in hand usage and leverage, utilizing both to his benefit.
At 6-2 ⅝ and 313 pounds, Frazier has wide shoulders and a stocky build. He has a good anchor to hold up against nose tackles and is a pure center. Of his 46 career starts, 38 of them came at center the past three seasons.
The Steelers had a need at the position after releasing 2023 starting center Mason Cole at the start of the offseason.
• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast
"Any great team I've ever been around, it always starts up front," said Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Once he broke into the starting lineup, Frazier rarely missed a snap until he suffered a broken leg in West Virginia's final game of the 2023 season against Baylor just before the end of the game. To help save the Mountaineers a timeout, Frazier dragged himself off the field.
"That's who he is. He wasn't just doing that for the camera," Smith said. "He's a tough guy. Reminds me of (former Titans center) Ben Jones."
Frazier played more than 2,600 snaps at center in his career for the Mountaineers while also logging 542 snaps at guard – all in his freshman season.
Per Pro Football Focus, Frazier allowed just five sacks in his college career, none of which came in 2023.
He'll be added to a mix of center possibilities for the Steelers that also includes veteran Nate Herbig, second-year pros Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum.
He joins first-round pick Troy Fautanu, an offensive tackle from Washington, and 2023 first-round draft pick Broderick Jones, an offensive tackle from Georgia, as linemen the Steelers have selected with premium picks in the past two seasons.