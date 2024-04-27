How he fits: Zach Frazier

"Any great team I've ever been around, it always starts up front," said Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Once he broke into the starting lineup, Frazier rarely missed a snap until he suffered a broken leg in West Virginia's final game of the 2023 season against Baylor just before the end of the game. To help save the Mountaineers a timeout, Frazier dragged himself off the field.

"That's who he is. He wasn't just doing that for the camera," Smith said. "He's a tough guy. Reminds me of (former Titans center) Ben Jones."

Frazier played more than 2,600 snaps at center in his career for the Mountaineers while also logging 542 snaps at guard – all in his freshman season.

Per Pro Football Focus, Frazier allowed just five sacks in his college career, none of which came in 2023.

He'll be added to a mix of center possibilities for the Steelers that also includes veteran Nate Herbig, second-year pros Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum.