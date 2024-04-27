Second round delivers another potential starter up front

What to like about second-round pick Zach Frazier
WHERE HE'S FROM: Frazier is a native of Fairmont, WV. He attended Fairmont Senior High School, where he became one of the most accomplished athletes in school history, according to draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Frazier played both ways on football teams that went 48-6 and was a four-time state champion in wrestling who lost just two career matches (both in is freshman year).
WHAT HE'S DONE: Frazier started 46 of 47 career games played at WVU (38 at center and eight at left guard). He became the first true freshman to start on West Virginia's offensive line since 1980 on the way to becoming an Associated Press Freshman All-America selection in 2020. Frazier went on to earn Second-Team All-America honors in 2021 and 2023. He suffered a broken leg in his final collegiate game but famously crawled off the field to avoid a 10-second runoff with West Virginia trying to drive for a touchdown in the closing seconds (the Mountaineers ended up scoring what would become the winning TD with 23 seconds to play).
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah assessed Frazier as a player who "locks on with strong hands and uproots defenders" in the running game and "plays with a wide, firm base and immediately anchors" in pass protection.
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick, c Zach Frazier
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "Frazier might not boast elite athleticism or length but he is good enough in those areas and will win over NFL teams with his core strength, football IQ, competitive toughness and understanding of leverage. He projects as a quality NFL starting center the moment he is drafted." _ Brugler