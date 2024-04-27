Second round delivers another potential starter up front

WHAT HE'S DONE: Frazier started 46 of 47 career games played at WVU (38 at center and eight at left guard). He became the first true freshman to start on West Virginia's offensive line since 1980 on the way to becoming an Associated Press Freshman All-America selection in 2020. Frazier went on to earn Second-Team All-America honors in 2021 and 2023. He suffered a broken leg in his final collegiate game but famously crawled off the field to avoid a 10-second runoff with West Virginia trying to drive for a touchdown in the closing seconds (the Mountaineers ended up scoring what would become the winning TD with 23 seconds to play).