Steelers select Troy Fautanu in first round

The Steelers selected University of Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Excited to have him as a member of this organization," said General Manager Omar Khan. "We spent a great deal of time with him. We met with Troy at the Combine. We had him in here as a 30 visit. We are excited to have him here.

"I would say that he was a player that we had rated really high up on the board. He was one of the guys that we were hoping would be there and that we were targeting. When he was, we were on the clock -- when they, when we were at 19 and waiting to see what the Rams picked, and it was just -- we just felt really good about it. He's the player we wanted."

Fautanu was named All-Pac-12 first team in 2023, the second straight year he earned the honor. He started all 15 games at left tackle in 2023 and won the Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12 Conference, an award that is voted on by the Pac-12 defensive linemen.

"Really excited about Troy," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "The tape was just really, really impressive, not only in terms of his talents, but really I think his talents were really highlighted by the way that Washington utilized his talents schematically. You saw everything that you wanted to see. You saw him out in space in the perimeter game, be it crack toss or wide receiver screens. He was great in the run game. He was great as a drop-back pass protector.

"We had great visits through the process. Went to Tuscaloosa, obviously to handle some Alabama business, but we had an opportunity to really talk to some people in Tuscaloosa that had some firsthand knowledge of his capabilities, the coaching staff, and he just checked every box. We're really excited to have him."

He also won the John P. Angel Offensive Power Player of the Year Award at Washington's postseason banquet.

The awards all came from his passion for the game, a passion that will have him a strong fit at tackle for the Steelers.

"Right now, he is a tackle," said Tomlin. "We legitimately see him as a tackle. Position aside, he was the highest rated player on our board.

"His commitment to the game, his passion for the game really was evident in communicating with him. His passion is real. It is a calling card, coupled with his tremendous athletic talent.