How he fits: Troy Fautanu

"He loves football, loves the physicality of it," said Steelers general manager Omar Khan. "I can't say enough good things about him."

Fautanu also is a well-rounded tackle. He played over 2,000 career snaps at left tackle in his 29 starts for the Huskies.

The Steelers could keep Fautanu at left tackle, or move him to the right side and allow Jones to slide over to the left side.

"He's a tackle right now," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "Maybe we'll have a little more detail (later)."

Fautanu is an excellent athlete who mirrors well and is a killer in the running game both as a power blocker and on outside runs. He's also excellent in space on screens.