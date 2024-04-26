How he fits: Troy Fautanu

📄: First Round: Troy Fautanu | 📺: Khan/Tomlin on Fautanu | 📸: Troy Fautanu in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📃: How Fautanu fits with the Steelers |📺: Fautanu's combine workout | 📺: Tomlin calls Fautanu | 📃What to like about Fautanu | 📺: The pick is in ... Troy Fautanu | 📺: College Highlights | 👕 Order Troy Fautanu jersey
With the 20th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected offensive tackle Troy Fautanu out of the University of Washington.
Fautanu, 23, was a two-year starter at Washington who grew up a fan of the Steelers and his favorite player, Troy Polamalu. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Fautanu was a third-team All-America player in 2023 and was the Polynesian College Player of the Year.
He also won the Morris Trophy in 2023, which is given to the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12 as voted on by the league's defensive linemen.
At 6-foot-4, 317 pounds, Fautanu is slightly undersized in terms of height for the tackle position. But his 34-inch arm length is more than adequate enough to play the position. Broderick Jones, the team's first-round pick in 2023 has 34 ¾-inch arms.
Fautanu's play demeanor is excellent. He's got some nastiness to his game.
"He loves football, loves the physicality of it," said Steelers general manager Omar Khan. "I can't say enough good things about him."
Fautanu also is a well-rounded tackle. He played over 2,000 career snaps at left tackle in his 29 starts for the Huskies.
The Steelers could keep Fautanu at left tackle, or move him to the right side and allow Jones to slide over to the left side.
"He's a tackle right now," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "Maybe we'll have a little more detail (later)."
Fautanu is an excellent athlete who mirrors well and is a killer in the running game both as a power blocker and on outside runs. He's also excellent in space on screens.
"I think his talents were really highlighted by the way Washington utilized his talent schematically, maybe everything you wanted to see. You saw him out in space in the perimeter game via crack toss or wide receiver screens. He was great in the run game. It was great drop-back pass protecting."
In Washington's pro-style offense, Fautanu pass protected more than 1,200 snaps over the past two seasons, while also logging over 700 run blocking snaps. The Huskies won the Joe Moore Award in 2023 as college football's top offensive line and Fautanu was their best player.
According to Pro Football Focus, he posted an 88.2 grade on passing plays, and 62.6 on running plays. Both are well above average, with his pass blocking grade ranking as one of the best in college football in 2023.
He'll join a Steelers offensive tackle group that includes Jones, holdover left tackle Dan Moore and Dylan Cook.
"Position aside, he was the highest-rated guy on our board," said Khan. "And so that just speaks to a level of excitement about having an opportunity to get him."