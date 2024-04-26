Position flexibility, pop and impact at offensive tackle

What to like about first-round pick Troy Fautanu

WHERE HE'S FROM: Fautanu was born outside of San Francisco and spent time growing up in Tacoma, Wash., Utah and eventually Henderson, Nev., where he attended Liberty High School (15 miles south of Las Vegas), according to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Fautanu was a four-star recruit coming out of high school who chose Washington over Duke, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA and USC, among other offers.

WHAT HE'S DONE: Fautanu started 29 games at left offensive tackle and two at left guard in his five-year Washington career (four as an active player after taking a redshirt in 2019). He played in 41 career games for the Huskies.

Fautanu was named Second-Team All-Pac-12 in 2022, and First-Team All-Pac-12 and Third-Team Associated Press Al-American in 2023. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin emphasized how the Huskies schemed "a very left-handed perimeter game," an indication to Tomlin as to the high regard Washington had for Fautanu's ability to impact a game.

Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network cited Fautanu's "explosion as a puller and ability to get to the third level."

Brugler characterized Fautanu as having the "body control and temperament to stack wins in both pass protection and a run blocker in the NFL." Brugler also considers Fautanu to have legitimate position flexibility. "While he has the talent to remain at tackle, his skill set also projects well to guard and center and he offers legitimate five-position potential at the next level," Brugler assessed.

Fautanu wore No. 43 in youth football as a running back and a fullback because it was Troy Polamalu's number. He also played volleyball in high school.