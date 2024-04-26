 Skip to main content
Advertising

draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Position flexibility, pop and impact at offensive tackle

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:18 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

📄: First Round: Troy Fautanu | 📺: Khan/Tomlin on Fautanu | 📸: Troy Fautanu in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📃: How Fautanu fits with the Steelers |📺: Fautanu's combine workout | 📺: Tomlin calls Fautanu | 📃What to like about Fautanu | 📺: The pick is in ... Troy Fautanu | 📺: College Highlights | 👕 Order Troy Fautanu jersey

What to like about first-round pick Troy Fautanu

WHERE HE'S FROM: Fautanu was born outside of San Francisco and spent time growing up in Tacoma, Wash., Utah and eventually Henderson, Nev., where he attended Liberty High School (15 miles south of Las Vegas), according to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Fautanu was a four-star recruit coming out of high school who chose Washington over Duke, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA and USC, among other offers.

WHAT HE'S DONE: Fautanu started 29 games at left offensive tackle and two at left guard in his five-year Washington career (four as an active player after taking a redshirt in 2019). He played in 41 career games for the Huskies.

Fautanu was named Second-Team All-Pac-12 in 2022, and First-Team All-Pac-12 and Third-Team Associated Press Al-American in 2023. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin emphasized how the Huskies schemed "a very left-handed perimeter game," an indication to Tomlin as to the high regard Washington had for Fautanu's ability to impact a game.

Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network cited Fautanu's "explosion as a puller and ability to get to the third level."

Brugler characterized Fautanu as having the "body control and temperament to stack wins in both pass protection and a run blocker in the NFL." Brugler also considers Fautanu to have legitimate position flexibility. "While he has the talent to remain at tackle, his skill set also projects well to guard and center and he offers legitimate five-position potential at the next level," Brugler assessed.

Fautanu wore No. 43 in youth football as a running back and a fullback because it was Troy Polamalu's number. He also played volleyball in high school.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "He's got some highlight-film blocks that are just phenomenal." _ NFL Network analyst and former New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara.

Related Content

news

Steelers select Troy Fautanu in first round

The Steelers selected tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

How he fits: Troy Fautanu

Steelers get athletic, young offensive tackle to add to the mix
news

Draft Blog: Draft day is here

Follow all of the news, action and events surrounding the Steelers during the 2023 NFL Draft
news

A sigh of relief for Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth recalls the day he was drafted by the Steelers
news

Steelers' 1974 draft class still the gold standard

Adding 5 Hall of Fame players set the course for Team of the Decade
news

Ready to welcome their new teammates

Cameron Heyward and Pat Freiermuth will be among those announcing the Steelers 2024 NFL Draft picks
news

An emotional day for Heyward

Connor Heyward recalls the day he was drafted by the Steelers
news

Steelers to provide full coverage of 2024 NFL Draft

The Steelers will provide complete coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft on all of the team platforms
news

'The Standard' prepares you for the NFL Draft

An inside look at the Steelers scouting process highlights the latest episode of 'The Standard'
news

Triple Take: A closer look at the Safeties

The Triple Take takes a more in-depth look at safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Leal's heart dropped when his phone rang

DeMarvin Leal recalls the day he was drafted by the Steelers
Advertising