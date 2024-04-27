How he fits: Payton Wilson

With the 98th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected linebacker Payton Wilson of North Carolina State.

The 2023 Butkus Award winner as the best linebacker in college football and the Bednarik Award as college football's top defender, Wilson posted huge numbers at North Carolina State last season when he recorded 138 tackles, including 17.5 for a loss, six sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Wilson, 24, was one of the standouts. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds, he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and looked fluid in positional drills.

"He was a guy we had high on our board," said Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Auston. "We liked him as a football player. Obviously, he was very productive, fast, really has good football instincts, all of the things you want in a football player. Seeing where he was and having the opportunity to get him, we thought that was a good thing and like where we're at with that."