How he fits: Payton Wilson

With the 98th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected linebacker Payton Wilson of North Carolina State.
The 2023 Butkus Award winner as the best linebacker in college football and the Bednarik Award as college football's top defender, Wilson posted huge numbers at North Carolina State last season when he recorded 138 tackles, including 17.5 for a loss, six sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, Wilson, 24, was one of the standouts. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds, he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and looked fluid in positional drills.
"He was a guy we had high on our board," said Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Auston. "We liked him as a football player. Obviously, he was very productive, fast, really has good football instincts, all of the things you want in a football player. Seeing where he was and having the opportunity to get him, we thought that was a good thing and like where we're at with that."
Wilson lasted longer than expected in this draft likely because of some medical issues. He had multiple surgeries on his shoulders and knees early in his career, but started every game in each of the past two seasons.
Overall, he appeared in 46 games, starting 36. He recorded 402 tackles, including 49 for a loss, 15 sacks and seven interceptions.
"I look at that tape that I see," said Austin. "I let the doctors handle the medical stuff. My job is to grade the tape as a football player. He brings some speed to our defense. He brings some physicality to our defense, the ability to cover guys. That's what I look at."
Wilson will join a Steelers inside linebacker room that includes holdovers Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and Mark Robinson, as well as free agent signee Patrick Queen, a second-team All-Pro a year ago with the Ravens.
His addition does give the Steelers another potential rotational player in case Holcomb, who suffered a severe leg injury last season, isn't ready to play at the start of the 2024 season.
Wilson also figures to be a force on special teams with his ability to run and hit.