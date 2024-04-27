 Skip to main content
Second third-round selection as decorated as they come

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:50 PM
Steelers
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

What to like about third-round pick Payton Wilson:

WHERE HE'S FROM: Wilson was raised in Hillsborough, N.C., along with his brother Bryse, who pitches for the Brewers and has pitched for the Braves and Pirates. Payton Wilson was recruited by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame, among others, before initially committing to North Carolina and eventually winding up at N.C. State. He was also a state champion as a wrestler.

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, LB Payton Wilson

Louisville's Jack Plummer (13) slips the tackle of North Carolina State's Payton Wilson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

North Carolina State's Payton Wilson (11) prepares for a snap during during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) is sacked by North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

North Carolina State's Payton Wilson (11) and Jakeen Harris (6) celebrates a stop against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

North Carolina State's Payton Wilson (11) tackles Texas Tech's Donovan Smith (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WHAT HE'S DONE: Wilson overcame serious ACL and shoulder injuries throughout his career well enough to win the Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker) and the Bednarik Award (nation's best defensive player) along the way to being named ACC defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team Associated Press All-American in 2023. His 4.43 40-yard dash was the fastest among off-the-ball linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Wilson is equally effective against the run and the pass and plays with a relentlessness that resulted in his chasing down a completion from 28 yards away to make the tackle against Notre Dame. Wilson hit 23.7 mph on the GPS against the Irish. "That's not normal for a linebacker to run like that," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "They're consistent on tape, consistent during their week of practice, they have defined roles once they go to the next level, and you feel very confident with what you've seen through the process they can get on the field right away." _ Jeremiah on why Wilson was one of his five "No Assembly required" players at the Senior Bowl.

