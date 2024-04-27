 Skip to main content
How he fits: Roman Wilson

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:10 PM
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

📄: Third Round: Roman Wilson | 📸: Roman Wilson in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📃: How Wilson fits with the Steelers | 📃: What to like about Wilson | 📺: Smith on Wilson | 📺: The pick is in ... Roman Wilson | 📺: Wilson's combine workout

With the 84th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson.

A nearly 5-11 and 185 pounds, Wilson projects as a slot wide receiver in the NFL. But he was Michigan's No. 1 wide receiver in 2023, catching 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. Of his 48 receptions, just over 37 percent went for gains of 20 or more yards, while nearly 80 percent of his receptions either went for a touchdown or a first down. His average depth of target at Michigan was 14.1 yards downfield.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Wilson posted a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, which Michigan used to shake him free on crossing routes. Wilson caught 71.7 percent of his passes in 2023 between the hash marks.

Wilson joins a wide receiver room that saw the Steelers trade away Diontae Johnson in the offseason to the Carolina Panthers in a package that saw them acquire cornerback Donte Jackson. The Steelers still have George Pickens and Calvin Austin from their 2023 roster, while they also have signed Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson in free agency, while also having practice squad holdovers such as Denzel Mims, Dez Fitzpatrick and Marquez Callaway who also have NFL experience.

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

"He's got versatility," said Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. "The game has evolved. You do motion and it's condensed on early downs. Whether you're at the X (receiver) or the Z (receiver), it's kind of interchangeable. When you get into some of the passing situations on later downs, he's got inside-out flexibility. You like his instincts that he could play inside on obvious passing situations.

In last year's college football playoffs, Wilson had four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in a win over Alabama and then had three receptions for 54 yards in the national championship win over Washington.

In his career, Wilson had just one dropped pass, finishing with 107 receptions for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He's also an established blocker coming out of Michigan's run-heavy offense.

"He's another really high-football character player," said Smith. "You could see his instincts on tape. He stepped up in the big moments. He had a great energy about him, too, when I met him in person. … He's got versatility. He's got a lot of instincts."

