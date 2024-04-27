How he fits: Roman Wilson

"He's got versatility," said Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. "The game has evolved. You do motion and it's condensed on early downs. Whether you're at the X (receiver) or the Z (receiver), it's kind of interchangeable. When you get into some of the passing situations on later downs, he's got inside-out flexibility. You like his instincts that he could play inside on obvious passing situations.

In last year's college football playoffs, Wilson had four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in a win over Alabama and then had three receptions for 54 yards in the national championship win over Washington.

In his career, Wilson had just one dropped pass, finishing with 107 receptions for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He's also an established blocker coming out of Michigan's run-heavy offense.