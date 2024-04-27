Steelers select receiver Roman Wilson in third round

The Steelers selected Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 84th overall pick.

"The reason they took me is they expect me to come in and play and help this team win games," said Wilson. "That is exactly what I am going to come in and do."

Wilson, who is from Maui, Hawaii, played in 46 career games, finishing his career with 107 receptions for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In 2023 he appeared in 15 games, finishing with career highs with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wilson played in 12 games in 2022, pulling in 25 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021 he played in 13 games, with 25 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson is known for his blocking and said he plays with an edge, describing him as someone who others have doubted.

"Someone that is hungry and looking to make the most out of every opportunity," said Wilson. "Someone that's been doubted on and wants to prove everybody wrong. Just watching this draft, I feel like I am doubted on. I felt like I was a top-10 receiver. Just watching a lot of receivers go in front of me, I feel lie a lot of people doubted me."

Wilson's Honors: