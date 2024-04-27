 Skip to main content
Steelers select receiver Roman Wilson in third round

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:32 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

📄: First Round: Roman Wilson | 📸: Roman Wilson in pictures

The Steelers selected Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 84th overall pick.

"The reason they took me is they expect me to come in and play and help this team win games," said Wilson. "That is exactly what I am going to come in and do."

Wilson, who is from Maui, Hawaii, played in 46 career games, finishing his career with 107 receptions for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In 2023 he appeared in 15 games, finishing with career highs with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wilson played in 12 games in 2022, pulling in 25 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021 he played in 13 games, with 25 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson is known for his blocking and said he plays with an edge, describing him as someone who others have doubted.

"Someone that is hungry and looking to make the most out of every opportunity," said Wilson. "Someone that's been doubted on and wants to prove everybody wrong. Just watching this draft, I feel like I am doubted on. I felt like I was a top-10 receiver. Just watching a lot of receivers go in front of me, I feel lie a lot of people doubted me."

Wilson's Honors:

• All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches and media)
• Reese's Senior Bowl Midseason All-American
• Pro Football Focus Third Team Midseason All-American
• Six times shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance at against ECU, UNLV, Bowling Green, Purdue, at Nebraska, at Michigan State

CAREER HIGHS

Receiving
• Catches: 9 - vs. Purdue (Nov. 4, 2023)
• Yards: 143 - vs. Purdue (Nov. 4, 2023)
• TDs: 3 - vs. ECU (Sept. 2, 2023)
• Long: 75 - vs. Iowa (Dec. 4, 2021)

Rushing
• Attempts: 1, 5x - last at Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023)
• Yards: 43 - vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 4, 2021)
• TDs: 1, 2x - last vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)
• Long: 43 - vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 4, 2021)

Kick Returns
• Returns: 1, 4x - last vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)
• Yards: 26 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)
• TDs: none
• Long: 26 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)

PHOTOS: Wilson in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, WR Roman Wilson

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a first-down reception against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a first-down reception against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs after a catch against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs after a catch against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs with the football during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs with the football during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson reacts after scoring against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson reacts after scoring against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif.

