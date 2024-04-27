Third-round selection produces big from a small package

What to like about third-round pick Roman Wilson:
WHERE HE'S FROM: Wilson was born in Hawaii (Maui) and attended St. Louis High School in Honolulu, which has produced a number of high-profile football players including Tua Tagovailoa, Marcus Mariota and, closer to home as far as Steelers fans are concerned, Nate and Nick Herbig. Wilson was also a track athlete in high school and won the state championship in the 100 meters and anchored a 4x100 relay team which set a state meet record (41.54) in 2019.
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, WR Roman Wilson
WHAT HE'S DONE: Wilson's four seasons at Michigan featured three relatively quiet campaigns prior to a breakout 2023 that was worth the wait (48 catches for 789 yards, a 16.4-yard average per catch and 12 touchdowns). Only 10 players in FBS had at least 12 receiving touchdowns in 2023 and only Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. had more TD catches among Big Ten receivers.
Wilson's 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis was tied for the sixth-best time among wide receivers. He plays with toughness and tenacity as well as speed and can make plays running laterally or down the seam. He plays bigger and tougher than his measureables (5-foot-106/16 and 185 pounds) suggest.
Wilson was the No. 41 prospect available on The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler's Top 100 list.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "He has the talent to win a starting role for an NFL offense." _ Brugler