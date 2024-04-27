 Skip to main content
Third-round selection produces big from a small package

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:10 PM
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

📄: Third Round: Roman Wilson | 📸: Roman Wilson in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📃: How Wilson fits with the Steelers | 📃: What to like about Wilson | 📺: Smith on Wilson | 📺: The pick is in ... Roman Wilson | 📺: Wilson's combine workout

What to like about third-round pick Roman Wilson:

WHERE HE'S FROM: Wilson was born in Hawaii (Maui) and attended St. Louis High School in Honolulu, which has produced a number of high-profile football players including Tua Tagovailoa, Marcus Mariota and, closer to home as far as Steelers fans are concerned, Nate and Nick Herbig. Wilson was also a track athlete in high school and won the state championship in the 100 meters and anchored a 4x100 relay team which set a state meet record (41.54) in 2019.

PHOTOS: Wilson in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, WR Roman Wilson

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a first-down reception against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a first-down reception against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs after a catch against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs after a catch against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs with the football during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs with the football during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson reacts after scoring against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson reacts after scoring against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WHAT HE'S DONE: Wilson's four seasons at Michigan featured three relatively quiet campaigns prior to a breakout 2023 that was worth the wait (48 catches for 789 yards, a 16.4-yard average per catch and 12 touchdowns). Only 10 players in FBS had at least 12 receiving touchdowns in 2023 and only Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. had more TD catches among Big Ten receivers.

Wilson's 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis was tied for the sixth-best time among wide receivers. He plays with toughness and tenacity as well as speed and can make plays running laterally or down the seam. He plays bigger and tougher than his measureables (5-foot-106/16 and 185 pounds) suggest.

Wilson was the No. 41 prospect available on The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler's Top 100 list.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "He has the talent to win a starting role for an NFL offense." _ Brugler

