Steelers select Mason McCormick in fourth round

The Steelers selected guard Mason McCormick from South Dakota State in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 119th overall pick.
McCormick has played in 70 games in his collegiate career, including a school-record streak of 57 games as he played the opening offensive snap at left guard in all 15 games in 2023.
McCormick earned All-America honors and All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for the fourth time in his career in 2023. He also earned Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in a win over North Dakota.
HONORS AND AWARDS
American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America First Team (2022)
AFCA FCS All-America Second Team (2023)
Associated Press FCS All-America First Team (2022, 2023)
Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year (2023)
Phil Steele FCS All-America First Team (2022, 2023)
HERO Sports FCS All-America Team (2020-21, 2021, 2022)
HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team (2020-21)
Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team (2023)
Stats Perform FCS All-America Second Team (2022)
All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team (2022, 2023)
All-MVFC Second Team (2020-21, 2021)
MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Oct. 1, 2022; Sept. 30, 2023)
Hampshire Honor Society (2023)
College Sports Communicators Academic All-District (2022)
MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award (2019, 2020-21, 2021)
MVFC Honor Roll (2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2021, 2022)
Team Captain (2021, 2022, 2023)