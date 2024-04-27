 Skip to main content
Advertising

draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers select Mason McCormick in fourth round

Apr 27, 2024 at 01:04 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers selected guard Mason McCormick from South Dakota State in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 119th overall pick.

McCormick has played in 70 games in his collegiate career, including a school-record streak of 57 games as he played the opening offensive snap at left guard in all 15 games in 2023.

McCormick earned All-America honors and All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for the fourth time in his career in 2023. He also earned Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in a win over North Dakota.

HONORS AND AWARDS

American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America First Team (2022)
AFCA FCS All-America Second Team (2023)
Associated Press FCS All-America First Team (2022, 2023)
Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year (2023)
Phil Steele FCS All-America First Team (2022, 2023)
HERO Sports FCS All-America Team (2020-21, 2021, 2022)
HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team (2020-21)
Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team (2023)
Stats Perform FCS All-America Second Team (2022)
All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team (2022, 2023)
All-MVFC Second Team (2020-21, 2021)
MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Oct. 1, 2022; Sept. 30, 2023)
Hampshire Honor Society (2023)
College Sports Communicators Academic All-District (2022)
MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award (2019, 2020-21, 2021)
MVFC Honor Roll (2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2021, 2022)
Team Captain (2021, 2022, 2023)

Related Content

news

Best remaining prospects for Day 3 of the 2024 Draft

Matt Williamson looks at who is still available after two days of drafting
news

Draft Blog: Ready for Day 2

Follow all of the news, action and events surrounding the Steelers during the 2023 NFL Draft
news

Steelers select Zach Frazier in second round

The Steelers selected center Zach Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Roman Wilson in third round

The Steelers selected Michigan receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Payton Wilson in third round

The Steelers selected North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Second third-round selection as decorated as they come

Inside linebacker Payton Wilson has overcome injury, and he can run
news

How he fits: Payton Wilson

Speedy inside linebacker added by Steelers with second pick in third round
news

How he fits: Roman Wilson

Steelers add speedy wide receiver with first pick in the third round
news

Second round delivers another potential starter up front

West Virginia's Zach Frazier arrives with plug-and-play resume at center
news

How he fits: Zach Frazier

Steelers add talented young center to roster with 51st pick
news

Fautanu fell in love with playing offensive line

After initially bucking the move, Steelers' first-round draft pick found a home
Advertising