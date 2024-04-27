 Skip to main content
Fourth-round guard oozes experience 

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:59 PM
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

📄: Fourth Round: Mason McCormick | 📸: Mason McCormick in pictures | 📺: Mason McCormick combine, 40-yard dash | 📃: How McCormick fits with the Steelers | 📺: Meyer on McCormick | 📺: College Highlights | 📃: What to like about McCormick

What to like about Mason McCormick:

WHERE HE'S FROM: McCormick was raised in Sioux Falls, S.D., in a "super competitive" family, according to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic. McCormick played football and participated in track & field in high school (discus and shot put) but was a no-star recruit on the way to ending up at South Dakota State.

WHAT HE'S DONE: McCormick played in 70 career games and started 57 (all in succession) and was a consensus FCS All-American in each of his final two seasons and a team captain in his final three campaigns. He started at left guard over his last four seasons, the last two of which ended with the Jackrabbits winning consecutive FCS championships.

McCormick earned a reputation as a violent, downhill blocker at South Dakota State, one who "looks to remove defenders from their feet," according to Brugler. McCormick was also regarded as one of the smartest players on his South Dakota State teams; Brugler reported the coaches afforded him the responsibility of making pre-snap adjustments and changing protections based on anticipated blitzes from his left guard position.

PHOTOS: McCormick in pictures 

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "The three things that these guys have, they're tenacious, they play the game the right way, the love of the game, all three of them truly have that love of the game and passion for the game, and they want to get going right away." _ Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer on the traits shared by No. 1 pick and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, No. 2 pick and center Zach Frazier and McCormick.

