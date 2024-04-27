Fourth-round guard oozes experience 

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "The three things that these guys have, they're tenacious, they play the game the right way, the love of the game, all three of them truly have that love of the game and passion for the game, and they want to get going right away." _ Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer on the traits shared by No. 1 pick and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, No. 2 pick and center Zach Frazier and McCormick.