How they fit: Mason McCormick

With the 119th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected offensive lineman Mason McCormick of South Dakota State.

A sixth-year senior because of COVID-19, McCormick is an extremely experienced offensive lineman. All 57 of his career starts came at left guard. Overall, he appeared in 70 collegiate games.

"The kid's tough. He plays football the right way," said Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer. "He wanted to be a Steeler. I know that from working him out. I have him penciled in at the guard position and we'll go from there."

At 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, McCormick, 23, has the size to anchor against bigger defensive tackles, but he's got good movement skills. He ran a 5.08-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and was good in the shuttles, running a 4.45-second short shuttle and 7.59-second 3-cone drill. Both were among the best at the position.

"He was in the upper echelon of timing," Meyer said. "The film is the film. That's what we base it on. If you have guys that are close, then you look at the numbers."