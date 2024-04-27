 Skip to main content
How they fit: Mason McCormick

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:58 PM
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

With the 119th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected offensive lineman Mason McCormick of South Dakota State.

A sixth-year senior because of COVID-19, McCormick is an extremely experienced offensive lineman. All 57 of his career starts came at left guard. Overall, he appeared in 70 collegiate games.

"The kid's tough. He plays football the right way," said Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer. "He wanted to be a Steeler. I know that from working him out. I have him penciled in at the guard position and we'll go from there."

At 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, McCormick, 23, has the size to anchor against bigger defensive tackles, but he's got good movement skills. He ran a 5.08-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and was good in the shuttles, running a 4.45-second short shuttle and 7.59-second 3-cone drill. Both were among the best at the position.

"He was in the upper echelon of timing," Meyer said. "The film is the film. That's what we base it on. If you have guys that are close, then you look at the numbers."

A three-time team captain, McCormick also was South Dakota State's backup center, giving him flexibility to handle that position. He helped the Jackrabbits to back-to-back FCS national championships.

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

But the Steelers also selected center Zach Frazier in the second round of this draft to play that spot, so McCormick will focus on playing guard right away. The Steelers also selected offensive tackle Troy Fautanu of Washington in the first round, giving them three rookie offensive linemen in this draft.

"We wanted to continue to become youthful at the position," Meyer said. "We're excited about it, having three new guys in the room."

McCormick will join the mix at guard for the Steelers behind veteran starters Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels. The Steelers also have veteran Nate Herbig, while second-year players such as Spencer Anderson, a seventh-round pick last year, also can play guard.

"We've essentially changed the look of the room in the past two years," said Meyer, noting the Steelers also selected tackle Broderick Jones in the first round of last year's draft.

