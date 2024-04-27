 Skip to main content
How he fits: Ryan Watts

Apr 27, 2024 at 04:38 PM
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

With the 195th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected defensive back Ryan Watts of Texas.

A cornerback at Texas, Watts played safety at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and at nearly 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, he has the size to play safety in the NFL. But he also has the skill set to play cornerback.

"He's a long guy. He runs well. He's got position flexibility," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "He plays with an edge."

Originally an Ohio State recruit, Watts spent his first two seasons with the Buckeyes before transferring to Texas for his final two seasons.

He appeared in 19 games with Ohio State, making one start, and tied for the team lead in 2021 with two interceptions.

In two seasons at Texas, Watts appeared in 24 games, making 23 starts. He recorded 89 tackles with one sack, seven pass defenses and an interception in those two seasons.

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Watts ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at 208 pounds. He also posted a 40 ½-inch vertical jump and 4.13-second short shuttle to go along with a 6.82-second three cone drill.

Watts also has extremely long arms, measuring in at 34 ½ inches, which gives him an 81 ¾-inch wingspan.

Watts has an extensive background in special teams and could help the team replace some of the core special teams players – Myles Boykin and James Pierre among them – that have gone unsigned in free agency.

The Steelers will add him to a defensive backs room that includes cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Darius Rush, Corey Trice Jr., Luq Barcoo and Kalon Barnes. At safety, he could be thrown into the mix with a group that includes Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew, Jalen Elliott and Nathan Meadors.

