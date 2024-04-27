How he fits: Ryan Watts

With the 195th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected defensive back Ryan Watts of Texas.

A cornerback at Texas, Watts played safety at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and at nearly 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, he has the size to play safety in the NFL. But he also has the skill set to play cornerback.

"He's a long guy. He runs well. He's got position flexibility," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "He plays with an edge."

Originally an Ohio State recruit, Watts spent his first two seasons with the Buckeyes before transferring to Texas for his final two seasons.

He appeared in 19 games with Ohio State, making one start, and tied for the team lead in 2021 with two interceptions.