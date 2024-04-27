Steelers select Ryan Watts in the sixth round

The Steelers selected defensive back Ryan Watts from the University of Texas in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 195th overall pick.

"I figured I had a chance of coming to Pittsburgh," said Watts. "But everything was up in the air. I felt like I left a good impression on the staff when I met with them at the Combine. I was just trying to do my best to show them I was worth the pick at the Combine, the Pro Day after that."

Watts spent two seasons at Texas, after transferring from Ohio State. While with the Longhorns he played in 24 games, starting 23, recording 89 tackles, 63 of them solo stops. He also had five tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, one interception and one sack.

In 2023 he recorded 38 tackles, 30 of them solo stops, in 11 games. He added three passes defensed and a tackle for a loss.

In 2022 he was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the league's coaches and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 Defensive Newcomer Player of the Year honor. He was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2022 and was a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll (spring 2022).

He played two seasons at Ohio State, appearing in 19 games. He helped Ohio State win a Big Ten Championship, a Sugar Bowl Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2020.

Watts said getting the call from the Steelers meant everything, but he knows he has a lot to still prove.

"It was amazing," said Watts. "I felt like all of my work really finally paid off. I have to be thankful to God being in this position. I had a lot of trials and tribulations. I am just here to finally be a part of a home, so I can go ahead and get to work and put the odds to rest.