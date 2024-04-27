Sixth-round defensive end is long, lean and athletic

WHAT HE'S DONE: Lee, 6-53/8, 281 pounds, amassed nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss over his last three seasons at Iowa (he started 41 consecutive games in that span after playing in just one game as a freshman) and registered a career-high 55 tackles in 2023. Evaluators have cited his violent hands, his ability to play up and down the defensive line and his effort in pursuit as distinguishing characteristics of Lee's game. He was a captain as a senior and was considered one of the top role models at Iowa, according to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic (Lee was Iowa's only married player in 2023). Lee blocked two field goals for the Hawkeyes.