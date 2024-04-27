 Skip to main content
Advertising

draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Sixth-round defensive end is long, lean and athletic

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:59 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

📄: Sixth Round: Logan Lee | 📸: Logan Lee in pictures | 📺: Logan Lee combine, 40-yard dash | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📺: Dunbar on Lee | 📃: What to like about Lee | 📺: College Highlights | 📃: How Lee fits with the Steelers

What to like about Logan Lee:

WHERE HE'S FROM: Lee grew up in a small town, Orion, Ill., and was a three-sport star in high school. He played tight end and defensive end in football, was a two-time state champion wrestler and set school records in track & field in the shot put and discus. Lee enrolled at Iowa as a tight end (he was ranked higher as a recruit at that position than recruiting classmate Sam LaPorta) but converted to defensive end shortly after arriving in Iowa City).

WHAT HE'S DONE: Lee, 6-53/8, 281 pounds, amassed nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss over his last three seasons at Iowa (he started 41 consecutive games in that span after playing in just one game as a freshman) and registered a career-high 55 tackles in 2023. Evaluators have cited his violent hands, his ability to play up and down the defensive line and his effort in pursuit as distinguishing characteristics of Lee's game. He was a captain as a senior and was considered one of the top role models at Iowa, according to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic (Lee was Iowa's only married player in 2023). Lee blocked two field goals for the Hawkeyes.

PHOTOS: Lee in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers sixth-round pick, DE Logan Lee

DE Logan Lee
1 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Owen Aanestad/© 2023 Iowa Athletics
DE Logan Lee
2 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Stephen Mally/© 2023 Iowa Athletics
DE Logan Lee
3 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
4 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Stephen Mally/© 2023 Iowa Athletics
DE Logan Lee
5 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
6 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Brian Ray/©2023 Iowa Athletics
DE Logan Lee
7 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Brian Ray/©2023 Iowa Athletics
DE Logan Lee
8 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
9 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
10 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Owen Aanestad/© 2023 Iowa Athletics
DE Logan Lee
11 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Keith Gillett/IIcon Sportswire/Copyright Keith Gillett/IIcon Sportswire 2022
DE Logan Lee
12 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
13 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire/Copyright Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire 2022
DE Logan Lee
14 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
15 / 21

DE Logan Lee

AJ Mast/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
16 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
17 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
18 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette
DE Logan Lee
19 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
DE Logan Lee
20 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Logan Lee
21 / 21

DE Logan Lee

Justin Elsner/2023 Iowa Athletics
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "I think there's even more in front of him." _ NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah on his perception of Lee as an ascending player.

Related Content

news

Steelers select Mason McCormick in fourth round

The Steelers selected South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Logan Lee in the sixth round

The Steelers selected Iowa defensive end Logan Lee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Ryan Watts in the sixth round

The Steelers selected defensive back Ryan Watts in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Sixth-round cornerback brings size and versatility

Ryan Watts of Texas plays multiple roles and has a good time doing so
news

How he fits: Ryan Watts

With 195th pick in the draft, the Steelers take a versatile defensive back
news

How he fits: Logan Lee

Steelers add an athletic defensive end with the 178th pick in the draft
news

Fourth-round guard oozes experience 

Mason McCormick was a captain and a fixture at South Dakota State
news

How they fit: Mason McCormick

Steelers add experienced guard with 119th pick in the draft
news

Best remaining prospects for Day 3 of the 2024 Draft

Matt Williamson looks at who is still available after two days of drafting
news

Draft Blog: Ready for Day 2

Follow all of the news, action and events surrounding the Steelers during the 2023 NFL Draft
news

Steelers select Zach Frazier in second round

The Steelers selected center Zach Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Advertising