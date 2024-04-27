Sixth-round defensive end is long, lean and athletic

What to like about Logan Lee:
WHERE HE'S FROM: Lee grew up in a small town, Orion, Ill., and was a three-sport star in high school. He played tight end and defensive end in football, was a two-time state champion wrestler and set school records in track & field in the shot put and discus. Lee enrolled at Iowa as a tight end (he was ranked higher as a recruit at that position than recruiting classmate Sam LaPorta) but converted to defensive end shortly after arriving in Iowa City).
WHAT HE'S DONE: Lee, 6-53/8, 281 pounds, amassed nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss over his last three seasons at Iowa (he started 41 consecutive games in that span after playing in just one game as a freshman) and registered a career-high 55 tackles in 2023. Evaluators have cited his violent hands, his ability to play up and down the defensive line and his effort in pursuit as distinguishing characteristics of Lee's game. He was a captain as a senior and was considered one of the top role models at Iowa, according to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic (Lee was Iowa's only married player in 2023). Lee blocked two field goals for the Hawkeyes.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "I think there's even more in front of him." _ NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah on his perception of Lee as an ascending player.