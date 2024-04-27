 Skip to main content
How he fits: Logan Lee

Apr 27, 2024 at 04:25 PM
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

📄: Sixth Round: Logan Lee

With the 178th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected defensive end Logan Lee of Iowa.

A 6-foot-5, 281-pound defensive end at Iowa, the 23-year-old Lee was a team captain for the Hawkeyes in 2023 when he recorded 55 tackles and three sacks while knocking down three passes.

A three-sport star in high school – football, track and wrestling – Lee showed off his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 5.05-second 40-yard dash as well posting a 4.37-second short shuttle and 7.16-second three-cone drill.

A three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, having made 41 consecutive starts, Lee had 158 career tackles, 18.5 of which were for a loss, nine sacks and seven pass defenses. He also blocked a pair of field goal attempts.

"Logan Lee brings a lot of good things to the table," said Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar. "He has size. He has length. He's a strong kid that can do some things. I watched him play and had a lot of interaction with him at the Combine. He's a good young man and I think he fits the Steelers mold."

Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

Lee will be in the mix at defensive end for the Steelers as a developmental player. He'll likely battle DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk and free agent signing Dean Lowry for playing time behind starters Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.

"He's a defensive end," said Dunbar. "When I say defensive end, he can play everything from a five technique to a zero (technique). He has the girth. He can play outside because he has a little bit of speed. But mostly, he'll be on the interior at defensive end in our 3-4 package."

With the new kickoff rules, Lee also has enough athleticism to perhaps help on kick coverage or as a blocker on returns.

