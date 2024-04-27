How he fits: Logan Lee

With the 178th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected defensive end Logan Lee of Iowa.
A 6-foot-5, 281-pound defensive end at Iowa, the 23-year-old Lee was a team captain for the Hawkeyes in 2023 when he recorded 55 tackles and three sacks while knocking down three passes.
A three-sport star in high school – football, track and wrestling – Lee showed off his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 5.05-second 40-yard dash as well posting a 4.37-second short shuttle and 7.16-second three-cone drill.
A three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, having made 41 consecutive starts, Lee had 158 career tackles, 18.5 of which were for a loss, nine sacks and seven pass defenses. He also blocked a pair of field goal attempts.
"Logan Lee brings a lot of good things to the table," said Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar. "He has size. He has length. He's a strong kid that can do some things. I watched him play and had a lot of interaction with him at the Combine. He's a good young man and I think he fits the Steelers mold."
Lee will be in the mix at defensive end for the Steelers as a developmental player. He'll likely battle DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk and free agent signing Dean Lowry for playing time behind starters Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.
"He's a defensive end," said Dunbar. "When I say defensive end, he can play everything from a five technique to a zero (technique). He has the girth. He can play outside because he has a little bit of speed. But mostly, he'll be on the interior at defensive end in our 3-4 package."
With the new kickoff rules, Lee also has enough athleticism to perhaps help on kick coverage or as a blocker on returns.