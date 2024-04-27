How he fits: Logan Lee

With the 178th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected defensive end Logan Lee of Iowa.

A 6-foot-5, 281-pound defensive end at Iowa, the 23-year-old Lee was a team captain for the Hawkeyes in 2023 when he recorded 55 tackles and three sacks while knocking down three passes.

A three-sport star in high school – football, track and wrestling – Lee showed off his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 5.05-second 40-yard dash as well posting a 4.37-second short shuttle and 7.16-second three-cone drill.

A three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, having made 41 consecutive starts, Lee had 158 career tackles, 18.5 of which were for a loss, nine sacks and seven pass defenses. He also blocked a pair of field goal attempts.