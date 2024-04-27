 Skip to main content
Steelers select Logan Lee in the sixth round

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:15 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Sixth Round: Logan Lee

The Steelers selected defensive end Logan Lee from Iowa in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 178th overall pick.

Lee has played in 43 games, starting 41 of them. He has 158 career tackles, including 58 solo stops, 18.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and seven passes defensed.

Lee has the ability to play multiple positions on the defensive line and is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

"Wherever they ask me is where I see myself," said Lee.

Lee started 13 games at defensive tackle in 2023, finishing the season with 55 tackles, 19 of them solo stops. He had five and a half tackles for a loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, one pressure and one block kick.

Lee has a career-high 10 tackles, with two and a half tackles for a loss, and a career high two sacks in a win over Purdue last season.

He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches and media and Phil Steele third-team All-Big Ten.

Lee grew up a Steelers fan, a team he took interest in because one of his close friends was a fan of the black and gold.

"I grew up a huge Steelers fan my whole life," said Lee. "I am beyond blessed.

"I started really getting into the thick of the historical NFL stuff. I just loved the Steel Curtain era stuff. I loved watching Mel Blount slam people on their heads and stuff. I was always a big Steelers fan growing up."

Lee's Honors:

2023 Honors – – Honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches and media… Phil Steele third-team All-Big Ten… preseason second-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele… preseason third-team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports… Academic All-Big Ten… Hayden Fry "Extra Heartbeat" Award, defense… one of nine seniors named to Player Council.

2022 Honors – – Academic All-Big Ten… honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches and media… preseason second-team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports… Dean's List student (2022 fall)… one of six juniors named to Player Council.

2021 Honors – – Team Hustle Award, defense… Dean's List student (2021 spring).

