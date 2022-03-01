2022 Triple Take: WR, Take Two

Matt's Take ...

Riser: George Pickens, Georgia (6-3, 195 lbs.) - A huge recruit, Pickens made a major impact from the start for the Bulldogs. It isn't hard to see why people were super excited about what Pickens could be at the next level. He is tall, fast, smooth, explosive and demonstrates excellent body control. But Pickens tore his ACL in spring practice before the 2021 season. He did return to finish out the year and help Georgia win a National Title, but he wasn't a dominant player during that stretch. But Pickens has looked like his former self during the post season draft events.

Faller: David Ball, Purdue (6-1, 212 lbs.) - You just must question if Ball has the prerequisite amount of overall athletic ability to succeed at the next level. Ball is a very good college football player. He is productive while operating outside or in the slot. Ball is a refined receiver with his get off, route running and the nuances of playing wide receiver. While he didn't look like an athletic marvel on tape, Ball's workouts were very concerning. Now, it should be said, far too many people overreact to poor workout numbers from this position, especially the 40-yard dash.

Sleeper: Justyn Ross, Clemson (6-4, 205 lbs.) - Considering the amazing pipeline of wide receivers that have hailed from Clemson, no one from that school is really a sleeper. However, early on at Clemson, most looked at Ross as a future first round pick. He was a great player during his first two years in college. Ross then suffered a spine injury (and who is to say how the NFL still views that injury) that sidelined him for the 2020 season. Ross returned to action this past year but wasn't the same player he was in 2018 and 2019 and lacked explosion. This was a big-time recruit that has prototypical wide receiver traits. If his next team gets the player Ross was before his injury, they will be sitting pretty.

Matt's First Take on the WR position ...

#5 - Chris Olave, Ohio State (6-0 5/8, 188 lbs.) - It was tough to leave Penn State's Jahan Dotson off this list, but Olave narrowly beat him out for the fifth spot. Olave has been a force for the Buckeyes for some time now. Olave can attack all areas of the field and is an excellent and developed route runner. He is a great separator. This is a very quarterback friendly receiving option that can align outside or in the slot. He is a smooth accelerator with deep speed. Drops are very rare for Olave and reliability is one of his best traits. Olave isn't the biggest or most physically imposing receiver and probably best projects to becoming a high-end number two in the NFL. He isn't a tackle breaker or much of a blocker, but Olave does compete. He should help a team in the league right away.

#4 - Drake London, USC (6-5, 210 lbs.) - Obviously, what stands out with London right away is his rare height and size. And London uses that very well to his advantage. He has very good body control as well as ball skills and hands. His catching radius is just massive. London's basketball background shows up in a big way. London is a build up speed guy and not a great separator because of just average quickness. He wins with size and physicality at the catch point, but also can open up his stride and make plays deep downfield. That isn't to imply that London is a poor route runner though. He sets up his defender well and presents his quarterback an excellent target. London has lined up in the slot but will probably do almost all his work from the outside in the NFL. At his size, you would like him to be a little bit better blocker and there are a few too many drops on film. London is also coming off a broken ankle that he suffered in October. His 40 time could ultimately decide where London gets drafted, but this could be an alpha receiver at the next level.

#3 - Jameson Williams, Alabama (6-2, 189 lbs.) - If he were clean medically, Williams might be the top name on this list, but he injured his knee very late in the season (January 10th) and that has to drop his stock-at least for where we stand right now. Williams is a game-changer. He is a fantastic deep threat that gets to full speed in an instant, especially for someone with his height. His track background is obvious. While Williams is very dangerous over the top, he can also nickel and dime defenses to death with his crisp short and intermediate route running. And he brings something to the table after the catch as well. Williams has some nastiness to his game. In fact, Williams was ejected from the Auburn game because of a targeting penalty when he was on punt coverage. He is also a returner. While Williams is certainly tough and plays with an edge, he isn't overly strong. Can he add more bulk and muscle? Williams also doesn't project to the slot at the next level.

#2 - Treylon Burks, Arkansas (6-2 3/4, 232 lbs.) - Burks is a big powerful receiver. Few look the part better than Burks. He is both smooth and powerful. Burks has a big catching radius, big hands, and excellent overall ball skills with quite a few highlight reel type of receptions. After the catch, Burks becomes very dangerous and not only runs away from tacklers, but also makes them miss and even runs over defensive backs. He should see a pretty steady diet of handoffs at the NFL level. He will line up all over the formation. Burks' route running needs cleaned up a little, but in the meantime, he should be an immediate weapon for his new team.